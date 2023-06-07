U-20 World Cup: Which players could come to MLS?

Many of Argentina’s top players already have their post-tournament trajectory set out, but Ignacio Miramón was back on the field for Gimnasia de la Plata over the weekend after playing just more than 100 minutes for Argentina at the U-20 World Cup.

Beloved by Gimnasia fans, not just because it was Diego Maradona who elevated him to the first team but also because of the effort he puts in during matches, Miramón could be an intriguing option. His ability to recover the ball in the middle of the field while also keeping possession when pressed thanks to his skills on the ball are assets that most MLS clubs are on the lookout for.