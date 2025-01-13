Toronto FC transfer Thiago Andrade to Japanese club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Toronto FC have transferred winger Thiago Andrade to Cerezo Osaka of the J1 League (Japanese top-flight), the club announced Monday.

The transfer occurs one month after Toronto acquired Andrade in a trade with San Diego FC, who selected the 24-year-old Brazilian in the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft.

Andrade spent the 2021-24 seasons with New York City FC after starting his professional career in Brazil with Bahia. While with NYCFC, he completed loan stints in Brazil with Athletico Paranaense and in China with Shenzhen Peng City FC.

Toronto FC are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference in 2024.