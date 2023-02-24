Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Kobe Franklin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed academy product Kobe Franklin to a homegrown contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old right back becomes TFC's 32nd academy player to get promoted to the first team.

“Kobe is a hard working and determined young player who has come through our academy system, and we are excited for him to take the next step in his career,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a press release.

“He has spent the past two preseasons with the first team, and we are looking forward to continuing to work with Kobe at the first team level.”

Franklin played with Toronto FC II over the past two seasons, tallying four goals and six assists across 46 appearances divided between USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro. He made his MLS debut during the 2022 season after signing a short-term loan with the senior squad, appearing as a substitute against FC Cincinnati in May.

Toronto FC's offseason signings have been mainly defensive-minded, with the club bringing in center backs Matt Hedges and Sigurd Rosted, fullback Raoul Petretta and goalkeeper Sean Johnson after giving up a third-worst 66 goals last year and missing out on the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Bradley's second season in charge gets started on Saturday, Feb. 25 when visiting Eastern Conference rivals D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at Audi Field.