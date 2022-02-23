Toronto FC sign former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung

Chung, 23, just completed his third season with Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL). The fullback made 63 appearances (CPL and Canadian Championship), registering two goals and five assists.

“Kadin has had a good preseason and has earned a spot on our roster,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “He’s coming off a very good season in the CPL with Pacific FC and we think Kadin is going to continue to improve and give us some depth at the right back position.”