Toronto FC sign former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed defender Kadin Chung through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
Chung, 23, just completed his third season with Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL). The fullback made 63 appearances (CPL and Canadian Championship), registering two goals and five assists.
“Kadin has had a good preseason and has earned a spot on our roster,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “He’s coming off a very good season in the CPL with Pacific FC and we think Kadin is going to continue to improve and give us some depth at the right back position.”
Chung started his career at the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Residency Program in September 2011 before joining Whitecaps FC 2 in August 2015. He’s also played in Germany’s fifth tier at 1. FC Kaiserslautern II.
He’s featured prominently for Canada’s U-17 and U-17 national teams.
This is Toronto’s second backline addition from the CPL’s Pacific FC after they signed Lukas MacNaughton earlier this offseason.