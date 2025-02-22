Toronto FC sign defender Zane Monlouis from Arsenal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed English youth international defender Zane Monlouis from English Premier League giants Arsenal, the club announced Saturday.

Monlouis, 21, joins the Reds on a two-year deal through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Zane to our backline for the 2025 season and beyond," said general manager Jason Hernandez. "Zane joins us from Arsenal FC, one of the top club environments in Europe. At just 21 years old, he has already gained a variety of playing experience in the UK.