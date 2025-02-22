Toronto FC sign defender Zane Monlouis from Arsenal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed English youth international defender Zane Monlouis from English Premier League giants Arsenal, the club announced Saturday.
Monlouis, 21, joins the Reds on a two-year deal through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.
"We are excited to announce the addition of Zane to our backline for the 2025 season and beyond," said general manager Jason Hernandez. "Zane joins us from Arsenal FC, one of the top club environments in Europe. At just 21 years old, he has already gained a variety of playing experience in the UK.
"His skill set both on and off the ball will be an asset to our defense, and we look forward to his continued growth and integration with our first team."
Monlouis spent last season on loan at Reading FC, where he made one appearance before returning to Arsenal.
The center back featured extensively for Arsenal at U21 level, though he had yet to make his first-team debut for the Gunners. He's also earned caps for England's U15 and U17 sides.
Monlouis joins a Toronto FC defensive unit looking to take a step forward in their first year under head coach Robin Fraser after conceding 61 goals in 2024.
Toronto kick off their 2025 MLS campaign on Feb. 22 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
