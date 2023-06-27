Toronto FC promote Jason Hernandez to general manager role

Toronto FC have promoted Jason Hernandez from assistant general manager to general manager, the club announced Tuesday.

The front-office move comes after the Reds parted ways with head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley on Monday. They’re currently led by interim head coach Terry Dunfield after the former MLS midfielder worked with their U-17 academy team.

"I've seen first-hand Jason's transition from playing at TFC to joining the front office," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a release. "His growth as an executive has been exceptional, and he is ready for this next step in his career. Jason is very knowledgeable of MLS and is well respected around the league. I believe his future is bright with TFC."

Hernandez is in his fifth season with Toronto FC as a front-office staff member. He spent the past two seasons (2021-22) as an assistant general manager (player personnel and engagement strategy) while assisting with personnel recruitment and player acquisitions. Beforehand, Hernandez served as a manager for player engagement from 2019-21; he created and launched a TFC alumni program that focused on re-integrating players from TFC's past.

Before joining TFC's front office, the former defender made over 300 appearances during his 14-year MLS playing career. He spent two seasons (2017-18) with Toronto and was part of their team that completed an MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship treble in 2017.

"I have devoted nearly 20 years of my life to Major League Soccer, and I am grateful for this moment. I would like to thank Bill and the board at MLSE for granting me the opportunity to be the general manager of Toronto FC," said Hernandez.

"I look forward to leading our front office with humility, honesty, and authenticity as we all work towards pushing our club to reach its full potential."

Hernandez inherits one of the most expensive squads in the league, led by Italian forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi cracking the top five in salaries, per MLS Players Association figures. There’s also a distinct veteran presence alongside a collection of youngsters from the Reds’ development pipeline.

Hernandez could, theoretically, quickly get to work on shaping Toronto’s roster. The league’s Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 5 to Aug. 2.