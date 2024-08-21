Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC loan Cassius Mailula to Wydad AC

Cassius Maiula - Toronto FC - transfer 1
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Toronto FC have loaned winger Cassius Mailula to Moroccan top-flight side Wydad AC through July 2025 with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old South African international joined Toronto last summer from Mamelodi Sundowns FC in his home country, arriving via the league's U22 Initiative.

Mailula has 2g/1a in eight appearances with Toronto across all competitions.

Toronto are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2020. John Herdman's side emerges from the Leagues Cup break eighth in the Eastern Conference (30 points).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Toronto FC Cassius Mailula

Related Stories

Idan Toklomati joins Charlotte FC organization
Houston Dynamo sign Honduran forward Exon Arzú
Orlando City sign midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth
More News
More News
FC Cincinnati: Summer transfers boost "championship window"

FC Cincinnati: Summer transfers boost "championship window"
Idan Toklomati joins Charlotte FC organization
Transfer Tracker

Idan Toklomati joins Charlotte FC organization
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who will reach the Leagues Cup final?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who will reach the Leagues Cup final?
MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2024?

MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2024?
Alexey Miranchuk in the "right place" with Atlanta United

Alexey Miranchuk in the "right place" with Atlanta United
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: LAFC chase "date with redemption"
1:07
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: LAFC chase "date with redemption"
Twellman's Takes: Why not the Colorado Rapids?
1:14
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Why not the Colorado Rapids?
WATCH: Colorado Rapids stun Club América to book semifinal ticket
6:59

WATCH: Colorado Rapids stun Club América to book semifinal ticket
Colorado Rapids: The best story of Leagues Cup?
3:07
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Colorado Rapids: The best story of Leagues Cup?