Toronto FC loan Cassius Mailula to Wydad AC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Toronto FC have loaned winger Cassius Mailula to Moroccan top-flight side Wydad AC through July 2025 with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old South African international joined Toronto last summer from Mamelodi Sundowns FC in his home country, arriving via the league's U22 Initiative.

Mailula has 2g/1a in eight appearances with Toronto across all competitions.

Toronto are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2020. John Herdman's side emerges from the Leagues Cup break eighth in the Eastern Conference (30 points).