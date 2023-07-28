Toronto FC sign South African forward Cassius Mailula

"We are very excited to welcome Cassius to our club and the city," general manager Jason Hernandez said in a press release. "He is a player that will bring a different dimension to our play on the pitch with his versatility, dynamic movement, and finishing ability with both feet. He will also provide us with a new young profile off the pitch, with his humility, grit, and ambition to reach the highest levels possible. We look forward to working with Cassius and are happy to have him in the TFC family."