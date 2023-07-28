Toronto FC sign South African forward Cassius Mailula

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have acquired forward Cassius Mailula from South African top-flight side Mamelodi Sundowns FC, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old South African international arrives as a U22 Initiative player, an MLS roster-building mechanism designed to help integrate rising youth talent from around the world. His contract runs through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.
Mailula, who's played twice for Bafana Bafana, tallied 15 goals and four assists in 31 matches for Mamelodi Sundowns across all competitions. He was particularly effective in helping them reach the 2022-23 African Champions League semifinals.
"We are very excited to welcome Cassius to our club and the city," general manager Jason Hernandez said in a press release. "He is a player that will bring a different dimension to our play on the pitch with his versatility, dynamic movement, and finishing ability with both feet. He will also provide us with a new young profile off the pitch, with his humility, grit, and ambition to reach the highest levels possible. We look forward to working with Cassius and are happy to have him in the TFC family."
Mailula is Toronto's third addition of the summer transfer window after the club brought in midfielders Latif Blessing (trade from New England Revolution) and Franco Ibarra (loan from Atlanta United). They've also seen several outgoing moves, including center back Matt Hedges (trade to Austin FC), midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (trade to New England) and forward Ayo Akinola (loan to San Jose Earthquakes).
These roster changes occur as TFC seek a new head coach, having parted ways with Bob Bradley in late June. Terry Dunfield has led their squad on an interim basis, and Jason Hernandez was bumped up to general manager, a move borne out of Bradley also previously being the Reds' sporting director.
Toronto, with 10 games remaining in their 2023 campaign, are in danger of missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a third straight year. They're 14th in the Eastern Conference table at the Leagues Cup break, 11 points off the postseason pace.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant