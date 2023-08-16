Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson out 4-6 weeks with hand fracture

Toronto FC's already tough season just got tougher, as veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson suffered a hand fracture during training on Tuesday and is expected to miss approximately four to six weeks. He will be assessed by a hand specialist later in the week to determine if surgery is necessary.

Johnson has only played three matches for Toronto (one in the MLS regular season and two in Leagues Cup) since departing for the Nations League with the US men's national team in early June. After the Nations League, he stayed on with the USMNT through the Gold Cup, missing most of July for Toronto as well.

While on national team duty, Johnson was spelled by both Greg Ranjitsingh and Tomás Romero. Ranjitsingh played more matches, but Romero earned the most recent start as the club went 0W-0D-5L over that stretch.