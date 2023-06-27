What now for Toronto FC after Bob Bradley's exit?

“You almost need someone that’s bigger than the club to come in to be like, ‘I’m making these decisions. I actually don’t even care who you are,’” said Kaylyn Kyle on Extratime. “Or you need someone that can be able to just man-manage players. Tactics aside, be able to man-manage these players.”

The decision arrived roughly 19 months after Bradley was appointed after helping build LAFC from scratch, and he departs with a 14W-26L-19D overall record as they sit second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference table. Barring a second-half surge, the 2023 season may be Toronto's third straight without an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.

Bob Bradley and Mike Sorber have been relieved of their duties. Terry Dunfield has been appointed interim Head Coach of @TorontoFC . 🗞️: https://t.co/7bPz7JRde7 pic.twitter.com/mVgdKt2c6n

Kyle was speaking to a reported challenge of the Bradley era in Toronto: rifts between the manager and both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, their star Italian forwards who arrived last summer as Designated Players and are among the top five highest-paid players in the league (per MLSPA salary figures).

As Bradley and club president Bill Manning executed a vision to reconstruct Toronto’s roster, Insigne and Bernardeschi have become the centerpieces following their Serie A days at Napoli and Juventus, respectively. A host of other veterans, often with Canadian or US national team experience, were also brought in. So were players Bradley previously worked with at LAFC, plus some international imports. Academy products were given a trial-by-fire experience at times, especially in 2022.

Even though the strategy hasn’t worked out, often as injuries took their toll, could it with the right coach?