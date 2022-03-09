Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo suspended after serious foul play

Following Week 2 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines and one retroactive suspension.
Carranza guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner following his red card in the 71st minute of the Union’s match against CF Montréal on March 5. Carranza has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Bravo guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner following his red card in the 62nd minute of Portland’s match against LAFC on March 6. Bravo has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Austin FC found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy
Austin FC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 41st minute of their Week 2 match against Inter Miami CF. Austin will be issued an official warning for its first violation.
Salcedo issued retroactive red card
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for serious foul play in the 60th minute of Toronto’s match against the New York Red Bulls.
Salcedo will serve his one-match suspension on March 12 against Columbus Crew SC.