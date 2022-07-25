Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley named Week 22 Continental Player of the Week

Bradley’s two-goal performance came on the same night that Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi , the Reds' newest Designated Players, both debuted. The midfielder's goals were each assisted by the Italian international forwards.

Following the second brace of his career during a 4-0 thumping of Charlotte FC Saturday night, Toronto FC 's captain has won MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 22 of the 2022 campaign.

Bradley, 34, has started all 22 games for Toronto this campaign, playing all but 10 minutes. He is now up to three goals, his most since 2019 and two behind his career high set in 2015, and has two assists on the season.

Bradley is the first TFC player to win MLS Player of the Week honors since Richie Laryea in Week 14 of 2020. This is the first time that Bradley has been named MLS Player of the Week throughout his 11 years in MLS.

The Reds will look to become the first MLS team to book a 2023 Concacaf Champions League ticket Tuesday evening when traveling to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Canadian Championship Final at BC Place (10:30 pm ET).