Defence Force vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The Philadelphia Union visit Trinidad & Tobago's Defence Force FC on Wednesday night for a Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, Leg 1 clash.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 18 | 6 pm ET/3pm PT
Where
- Hasely Crawford Stadium | Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
Leg 2 will be played at Philadelphia's Subaru Park on Feb. 26, determining who advances to the Round of 16. The aggregate winner will face LIGA MX titans Club América.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup third place
Comprised of recruits from the Trinidad & Tobago protective forces, Defence Force are also the country's most successful side with a record 20 league titles.
The reigning TT Premier Football League champs have also clinched two Concacaf Champions Cups, in 1978 and 1985.
Defence Force feature winger Kevin Molino, who scored 34 goals in 135 MLS regular-season games from 2015-23 across stints with Orlando City, Minnesota United FC and Columbus Crew.
- Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield winner
Philadelphia will look noticeably different than the side that lifted last year's Supporters' Shield title with a league-best 66 points.
Leading scorer Tai Baribo was traded to Eastern Conference rivals D.C. United, while 2025 MLS Best XI defenders Jakob Glesnes (trade to LA Galaxy) and Kai Wagner (transfer to Birmingham City) also departed this winter.
Returning stars include goalkeeper Andre Blake, center back Olwethu Makhanya and midfielder Danley Jean Jacques, who helped Haiti qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, teenage phenom Cavan Sullivan is expected to play a bigger role this year for the Union, who have high hopes for incoming club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh.