O&M FC vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

FC Cincinnati 's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign begins on Wednesday night with a Round One, Leg 1 visit to Dominican side O&M FC.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium on Feb. 25, determining who advances to the Round of 16. The aggregate winner will face LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL.

Herard was one of four O&M players named to the tournament's Best XI , alongside defenders Julen Olasagasti and Yoan Melo, and midfielder Jon Tricado.

Haitian winger Frantzety Herard was the top scorer of last season's Caribbean Cup, leading all players with five goals.

O&M are making their Concacaf Champions Cup debut in 2026 after reaching their first-ever final last year and placing second in the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club

FC Cincinnati are among MLS's top sides in recent years, winning the 2023 Supporters' Shield and falling one point short of that same title in 2025.

The Orange & Blue are looking to translate their league success to the international stage, after two consecutive Round-of-16 finishes in the last two editions of CCC.

To do so, they'll lean heavily on star playmaker Evander and club-record signing Kévin Denkey. They combined for 33 of Cincy's 52 regular-season goals in 2025.