National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top 5 young-player performances in Week 1

By Charles Boehm @cboehm

MLS is back, and so are the young talents pushing for bigger and bigger roles around the league.

With Week 1 of the 2021 season in the books, here’s a quick rundown of some of the weekend’s top performers among players aged 22 and under.

Sea_Josh_Atencio
Joshua Atencio
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

Many of us have been waiting to see who might become a poster child for the Rave Green’s slow, steady ramp-up of their player development pipeline. Their 19-year-old homegrown center mid certainly showed some credentials for being that guy in Friday’s 4-0 thumping of Minnesota United FC, anchoring the Sounders’ midfield with composed distribution and some very savvy reading of the game alongside veterans Joao Paulo and Cristian Roldan.

Advertising

Sounder at Heart’s Jeremiah Oshan broke down some of Atencio’s numbers, then posted a worthwhile thread with some of his most impressive moments:

Keep an eye on the kid from Bellevue.

clark_temp_hi.png
Caden Clark
Midfielder · New York Red Bulls

If for some insane reason you didn’t read my list of 10 of MLS’s most promising young talents last week, Clark’s latest golazo – an instinctive, improvisational flick of a strike against Sporting Kansas City – should provide ample reason to do so now. In fact, maybe pencil in RBNY’s next match or two on your calendar.

Advertising

Clark, who was grinding away for Red Bulls II in relative obscurity less than a year ago, has vaulted into the center of the #PlayYourKids conversation with his lively attacking play. Above all, it’s his wonderfully creative and opportunistic work in front of goal since he earned promotion from the second team last fall.

Beyond Clark’s technique and energy and vision, there’s just something special about the kid from Minnesota – a cleverness and fluidity that's rare – and he’s looking like an automatic starter for RBNY at just 17.

Djordje Mihailovic-480.png
Djordje Mihailovic
Midfielder · CF Montréal

Toronto FC’s kids got lots of shine last week as they spearheaded a Concacaf Champions League upset of Liga MX’s Club Leon. It underlines the challenges facing young players in MLS that Mihailovic and his Montréal mates ambushed them so mercilessly in sultry Fort Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon.

CFM shelled out significantly to acquire Mihailovic from his hometown Chicago Fire FC over the winter. His debut went some ways toward justifying that as he orchestrated the attack, got stuck into 13 duels and emphatically thumped home his first goal in new colors to cap the 4-2 win.

The playmaker could use a strong start to the season after some uneven performances for the US under-23 men’s national team in last month’s Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament. Both his contributions on the pitch and his defiant postgame remarks suggest he’s ready to show and prove.

Advertising

MIA_Robbie_Robinson
Robbie Robinson
Forward · Inter Miami CF

In some ways, Robinson’s first career MLS goal – a simple tap-in unselfishly set up by his elder colleague Gonzalo Higuain – was the easy part at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday.

The Clemson kid did plenty of other good work in his new deployment on the left side of Miami’s 4-2-3-1, completing 90% of his passes (including one key pass) and getting stuck into several tackles and duels in a 3-2 loss to the LA Galaxy.

Crucially, Robinson has earned the trust of Phil Neville, who said the coaching staff are “really pleased with his progress” and that last year’s No. 1 SuperDraft pick “could be really, really special” if he applies himself. It appears that left slot in the Herons’ attacking band of three is his until and unless someone else wrestles it away from him, and he could blossom quickly with such regular minutes.

SKC_Pulskamp
John Pulskamp
Goalkeeper · Sporting Kansas City

Entering your season opener with three of your four goalkeepers sidelined by injury is a distinctly uncomfortable situation for any team. But Sporting Kansas City exited Week 1 with a big 2-1 road win over the New York Red Bulls thanks in part to the calm nerves of Pulskamp, who made a successful MLS debut at the tender age of 19 – the youngest ‘keeper in club history to achieve that and the youngest in the league since 2010.

Aside from an early bobble with the ball at his feet in the 15th minute, the California native handled the particular demands of RBNY’s press, ranging well off his line to deal with balls over the top and choosing safety over precision with his distribution. There was little he could do about Calen Clark’s inventive 48th-minute golazo, but he saved the Red Bulls’ only two other shots on goal.

Advertising

Pulskamp took a winding road to this breakthrough. He spent two years in the LA Galaxy academy and also trialed at English club Bournemouth before landing in Kansas City in 2019. He proved himself in the USL Championship with Swope Park Rangers (their second team, now SKC II) and Sporting sent the Galaxy $50,000 in General Allocation Money to acquire his Homegrown rights and sign him ahead of the 2020 campaign.

He’s also an avid hiker and traveler who knows his way around a slackline, as he showed during Episode 2 of “MLS Idle: Soccer's Hidden Talents” a year ago.

National Writer: Charles Boehm Josh Atencio Caden Clark Djordje Mihailovic Robbie Robinson John Pulskamp

Advertising

Related Stories

Ambitious Austin left disappointed but encouraged by MLS debut
East vs. West? Why MLS' conference outlook is unique in 2021
Who's next? Meet MLS’ new wave of young talent

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Official: New York Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati
Transfer Tracker

Official: New York Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati
Why NYCFC's transfer strategy has evolved since Lampard and Pirlo
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Why NYCFC's transfer strategy has evolved since Lampard and Pirlo
Top 5 young-player performances in Week 1
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top 5 young-player performances in Week 1
Seven best debut performances from MLS opening weekend
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Seven best debut performances from MLS opening weekend
FC Cincinnati partner with local Black-owned businesses on limited-edition gear for fans

FC Cincinnati partner with local Black-owned businesses on limited-edition gear for fans
Power Rankings: CF Montréal prove doubters wrong in Week 1
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: CF Montréal prove doubters wrong in Week 1
More News
Video
Video
Great offense. Better Defense. What A Save | Week 1 Presented by Allstate
0:58

Great offense. Better Defense. What A Save | Week 1 Presented by Allstate
Chicharito's Comeback is Underway! BELIEVE THE HYPE!
12:18

Chicharito's Comeback is Underway! BELIEVE THE HYPE!
MLS is FINALLY Back! We Break Down Every Game from Week 1
1:15:24
Extratime

MLS is FINALLY Back! We Break Down Every Game from Week 1
Missed red card in Columbus? Did Alexandre Pato deserve a PK?
6:22
Instant Replay

Missed red card in Columbus? Did Alexandre Pato deserve a PK?
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.