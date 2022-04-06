Title watch & European races: What awaits USMNT & CanMNT players in final push?

Relegation is becoming a real threat as races heat up. I wrote about those battles as well, but let’s also look further up the tables at the title and European qualification races. A number of US and Canadian internationals are in the thick of it.

This list is not comprehensive for every single American or Canadian in Europe; rather I tried to focus on players realistically in the Canadian/American national team pools. Players on the same team are lumped together for the sake of redundancy.

Davies, a Vancouver Whitecaps FC product whose transfer fee could reach $22 million, remains the gold standard for MLS exports. The 21-year-old left back/forward was just named Concacaf's Male Player of the Year.

Canadian superstar Alphonso Davies was out of action for a couple of months with complications following a COVID-19 diagnosis and myocarditis (heart inflammation), but he returned in Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal match vs. Spain's Villareal. He got back in training before the March qualifying window, though not in time for Canada's final World Cup berth in 36 years.

Bayern Munich are in control of the Bundesliga yet again, looking for their 10th consecutive (!) title. With a +56 goal difference highlighting their dominance, the title is almost wrapped up: Bayern sit nine points ahead of Borussia Dortmund with six matches left.

Giovanni Reyna and Dortmund had hung around in the title race for a while. Reyna, like Davies, had been injured but is back now and was fit enough to play 90 minutes before the March international window and join up with the USMNT, where he appeared in all three games as his country clinched qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Reyna had been out since September with a hamstring injury, playing just three league matches before missing the next 17 games. The New York City FC academy product has two goals and an assist in just over 400 minutes in the Bundesliga, hoping to give Dortmund another push over the final six matches of the season, though the return from the international break was disastrous for Dortmund, losing 4-1 at home to RB Leipzig.