Timbers sign goalkeeper Logan Ketterer on loan from El Paso Locomotive FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed goalkeeper Logan Ketterer on loan from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, the club announced Thursday.

The signing was made under the MLS Extreme Hardship waiver that allows teams to add players to their roster when they have fewer than 16 outfield players available or fewer than two goalkeepers available.

Ketterer, 27, has played for El Paso the last three seasons, posting 22 shutouts in 55 appearances across all competitions.