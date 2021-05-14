Timbers sign goalkeeper Logan Ketterer on loan from El Paso Locomotive FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have signed goalkeeper Logan Ketterer on loan from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, the club announced Thursday.
The signing was made under the MLS Extreme Hardship waiver that allows teams to add players to their roster when they have fewer than 16 outfield players available or fewer than two goalkeepers available.
Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese told reporters on Thursday that goalkeeper Jeff Attinella suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders. Starter Steve Clark was already sidelined with his own injury, making 19-year-old Hunter Sulte the only player at the position on the Timbers' first-team roster.
Ketterer, 27, has played for El Paso the last three seasons, posting 22 shutouts in 55 appearances across all competitions.
He was originally drafted by Columbus SC in the fourth round (71st overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, making one appearance in his two seasons for the Crew in a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match against Chicago Fire FC in 2018.