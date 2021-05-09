Recap: Portland Timbers 1, Seattle Sounders 2

The Seattle Sounders kept their hot start to the season rolling with a huge Cascadia rivalry victory over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday, taking a 2-1 result on the strength of second-half goals from Raul Ruidiaz and substitute Fredy Montero .

Bill Tuiloma scored a stunning free kick just before the final whistle for Portland's lone goal, but it wasn't quite enough to allow the Timbers to complete the comeback and salvage the point.

After a scoreless first half, the match turned in a wild sequence that started 10 minutes after second-half kickoff, as the Timbers had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Jeremy Ebobisse won a penalty kick after Shane O'Neill was called for a foul in his own box by referee Chris Penso. Diego Valeri had his first attempt saved by Stefan Frei, but was awarded a retake after the Seattle goalkeeper was ruled to have come off his line too early. But the retake wouldn't be converted either, as Valeri's follow-up effort glanced off the post without Frei touching it, meaning his rebound finish didn't count.

The visitors then found the opener after Penso awarded Seattle a penalty kick of their own just minutes later, when Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella was called for a foul on Ruidiaz right in front of his own goal. The Peruvian striker sent Attinella the wrong way and slotted home his look from the spot in the 63rd minute, staking Seattle to a 1-0 lead in a stunning turn of events.

Montero would then add what turned out to be the game-winner in the 79th, getting on the end of a free kick whipped in by Joao Paulo and cashing home a thundering header past Timbers substitute goalkeeper Hunter Sulte, who had to come on after Attinella had to go off with an injury in the 68th minute.