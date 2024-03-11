Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

A berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals awaits either Tigres UANL or Orlando City SC , who square off Tuesday evening in Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series.

What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

After last week's 0-0 draw in Leg 1 at Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium, there's all to play for – knowing either Houston Dynamo FC or the Columbus Crew are up next in the continental competition.

Tigres have an impressive history in the competition, winning the 2020 CCC as part of a run that saw them reach four CCC finals from 2016-20. Should André-Pierre Gignac & Co. take home this year's trophy, they'll join CF Monterrey and Club León as Liga MX representatives at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Tigres are in a favorable position after Leg 1's scoreless draw, which means a victory by any margin eliminates the Lions. Manager Robert Siboldi's side are currently seventh in the Liga MX Clausura table (5W-3L-3D, 18 points), though they're coming off a 2-0 defeat against Club América on Saturday.

Round One: 6-1 aggregate vs. Cavalry FC (Canada)

Perhaps due to their focus on juggling the continental tournament, the Lions have started their 2024 MLS campaign in a bit of a lull, taking just one point from their first three league matches (0W-2L-1D). That includes a stunning defeat in Matchday 4 vs. Minnesota United FC, who got a stoppage-time game-winner from Bongokuhle Hlongwane for a 3-2 decision.

However, pulling off the road upset on Tuesday could go a long way in providing a springboard out of that early-season malaise. Not only would it punch Orlando's quarterfinal ticket and keep their dreams for a historic trophy alive, but it would also avenge last year's CCC elimination to this same Tigres team, who advanced on the away goals tiebreaker after the Round of 16 series finished 1-1 on aggregate.