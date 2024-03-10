Matchday

Duncan McGuire! Orlando City striker scores 5th-fastest goal in MLS history

MLSsoccer staff

Orlando City SC desperately needed a goal heading into Matchday 4 against Minnesota United FC, and Duncan McGuire delivered in historical fashion.

ORL_McGuire_Duncan_HEA_1080x1080
Duncan McGuire
Forward · Orlando City

The US men's national team striker scored 14 seconds into Saturday's fixture at Inter&Co Stadium, latching onto Rafael Santos' defense-splitting pass and beating Loons 'keeper Dayne St. Clair from close range.

It was the fastest goal in club history and the fifth-fastest ever in Major League Soccer, tying McGuire with former Colorado Rapids striker Deshorn Brown.

Top 5: Fastest regular-season goals in MLS history
Seconds
Player
Date/Match
7
Mike Grella
Oct. 18, 2015 | RBNY vs. PHI
8
Tim Cahill
Oct. 20, 2013 | RBNY at HOU
11
Dwayne De Rosario
Sept. 27, 2003 | SJ vs. DAL
13
Sebastián Blanco
July 30, 2022 | POR at MIN
14
Deshorn Brown
Oct. 5, 2013 | COL vs. SEA
14
Duncan McGuire
March 9, 2024 | ORL vs. MIN

The breakthrough was Orlando's first goal of the season and the first of the year for McGuire, who saw a winter loan to English second-tier side Blackburn Rovers fall through due to an administrative issue.

"It’s definitely hard work paying off throughout practice with the team," McGuire said after the match. "Rafa and I have been working on attacking all week and on finding me in the box and it worked out on the first goal. It’s a kickoff play we’ve tried to emulate into our game and it worked out today, so good to see that."

Not to be outdone, Minnesota scored moments later, leveling the score in the 4th minute via Teemu Pukki. The Finnish international then bagged a brace in the 38th minute, silencing the Lions' home crowd.

McGuire would strike for a brace of his own (83') before the Loons left Florida with a 3-2 victory thanks to Bongokuhle Hlongwane's 96th-minute winner.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Orlando City SC Duncan McGuire Matchday

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders postponed due to inclement weather
Walk-off! Evander seals Portland Timbers comeback
Lorenzo Insigne! Golazo delivers Toronto FC another win
More News
More News
Hat-trick hero! Giorgos Giakoumakis helps Atlanta United level up

Hat-trick hero! Giorgos Giakoumakis helps Atlanta United level up
Duncan McGuire! Orlando City striker scores 5th-fastest goal in MLS history

Duncan McGuire! Orlando City striker scores 5th-fastest goal in MLS history
Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders postponed due to inclement weather

Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders postponed due to inclement weather
Walk-off! Evander seals Portland Timbers comeback

Walk-off! Evander seals Portland Timbers comeback
Lorenzo Insigne! Golazo delivers Toronto FC another win

Lorenzo Insigne! Golazo delivers Toronto FC another win
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids | March 9, 2024
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids | March 9, 2024
HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution | March 9, 2024
6:47

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution | March 9, 2024
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC | March 9, 2024
6:55

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC | March 9, 2024
WATCH: Bongi wins it for Minnesota at Orlando
0:34

WATCH: Bongi wins it for Minnesota at Orlando
More Video