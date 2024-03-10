Duncan McGuire! Orlando City striker scores 5th-fastest goal in MLS history

It was the fastest goal in club history and the fifth-fastest ever in Major League Soccer, tying McGuire with former Colorado Rapids striker Deshorn Brown.

The US men's national team striker scored 14 seconds into Saturday's fixture at Inter&Co Stadium, latching onto Rafael Santos' defense-splitting pass and beating Loons 'keeper Dayne St. Clair from close range.

The breakthrough was Orlando's first goal of the season and the first of the year for McGuire, who saw a winter loan to English second-tier side Blackburn Rovers fall through due to an administrative issue.

"It’s definitely hard work paying off throughout practice with the team," McGuire said after the match. "Rafa and I have been working on attacking all week and on finding me in the box and it worked out on the first goal. It’s a kickoff play we’ve tried to emulate into our game and it worked out today, so good to see that."

Not to be outdone, Minnesota scored moments later, leveling the score in the 4th minute via Teemu Pukki. The Finnish international then bagged a brace in the 38th minute, silencing the Lions' home crowd.