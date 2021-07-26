Three Takeaways from Sporting KC's big win over Seattle Sounders

In a matchup between the top two teams of in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City rolled into Lumen Field and did what no team had managed to do so far in 2021: Top the Seattle Sounders and leave with all three points, taking a 3-1 victory thanks to first-half strikes from Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi and later a first MLS goal for Cameron Duke.

Neither team was at full strength coming into the matchup due to injuries and international absences, a caveat that Sporting head coach Peter Vermes was quick to acknowledge on his postgame press conference.

"Yeah, I don't think you can go that far,” Vermes said, when asked whether the result could be looked at as a statement victory. “I think that, look, they're obviously without a lot of players, we’re without a lot of players. I think right now everybody's kind of going through the grind of the summertime.

“And, you know, I think we're just fortunate enough to put together a good effort which resulted in a good result. So, you know, outside of that, we're still points behind they’re still points ahead and we got to keep trying to gather as many points as we can as we move through the season here."

The coach isn’t wrong. Both teams have been leaning on their depth in recent weeks due to injuries and international call-ups that have left them without key contributors. Still, take nothing away from what an impressive performance this was from the visitors to get a win that puts them within two points of the Sounders at the top of the West, and with a game in hand.

The Sounders have managed to keep stacking up results all season seemingly no matter the lineup, and still had plenty of quality on the field on Sunday including Raul Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo, Fredy Montero and a backline anchored by Yeimar Gomez Andrade.

And, as Russell pointed out, Lumen Field is one of the toughest places to get a result in the league no matter the circumstances.

“Seattle are up there for a reason, they’re a great side,” Russell told Bally Sports Kansas City on the postgame broadcast. “But so are we, we know that. We are where we are for a reason. Everyone talks about everyone else and leaves us out of the equation. Time and time again we show what we’re about and tonight was no different. Difficult place to come, one of the best places in the league to come. To come here and get a result like that, control the game like we did, it's a massive three points for us.