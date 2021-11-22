Three Takeaways from Portland Timbers' Blanco-inspired win over Minnesota United

For years the Portland Timbers were Diego Valeri ’s team, and then they were mostly Valeri’s with Blanco providing great support. But right now, they unequivocally belong to Blanco, especially in the postseason. Credit must be given to Savarese because it’s not easy to keep a club legend on the bench and hand over the keys to someone else, but it looks like he made the right call.

Blanco isn’t a conventional No. 10 – he’s unorthodox in how he uses both feet equally well, is just as comfortable on either wing as he is through the middle and with how he rides tackles with his low center of gravity. This game will be remembered for his two goals, especially the second one, but it was the way in which he stepped up and put the team on his back when he was most needed that was most impressive to me. On a day when Emanuel Reynoso failed to provide a spark for the visitors, Blanco stood tall.