Three big questions following Sporting Kansas City's 2021 season

Here, we'll cover three questions for every team as the offseason begins in earnest. With most clubs already announcing their roster decisions , the depth charts will look lighter than the first crop of 13. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

An MLS Cup champion has been crowned, the 2021 season is officially over and focus shifts to 2022 for all 28 (!) clubs as Charlotte FC also enters MLS.

They're poised to challenge again in 2022, but have a few big questions to address this offseason.

The playoffs can be cruel, with one-game samples breeding chaos. Kansas City have given themselves a chance, making the playoffs in 10 of the last 11 years, but they've gone beyond the Conference Semifinals just one in that time – when they won MLS Cup in 2013.

The year included transferring homegrown midfielder Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in a deal worth up to $10.5 million, as well as a near-Best XI campaign for Daniel Salloi . SKC finished third in the West, and almost eight months of games can be boiled down to two losses:

It was another strong season for Sporting Kansas City , who were among the Western Conference's top three teams essentially from opening kick through Decision Day.

That's at least two new starters on the backline, plus maybe rotational contributors at center back and d-mid. The front part of the team is set, but SKC are in a defensive makeover.

Defensive midfield stalwart Ilie Sanchez also left SKC this winter. Jose Mauri is slotted to soak up those minutes, but it wouldn't be surprising if another No. 6 gets signed as well.

Two left backs will need to be signed, with Luis Martins and Amadou Dia no longer with the club, as well as another starting-level right back with Jaylin Lindsey traded to Charlotte FC (even if Zusi is re-signed).

Fontas received my Defender of the Year vote in his renaissance season. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin seems to be his starting partner in theory, but was restricted to 15 appearances due to injury. Regardless, another rotation-level center back will arrive, though people around the club are high on Kaveh Rad 's talent.

Sporting KC currently don't have a natural left back on the roster, just three center backs and only one right back. Of those four defenders, only Andreu Fontas has made more than 15 MLS appearances (Veteran Graham Zusi is currently not under contract at time of writing). Irrespective of what level of quality/budget charge of players come aboard, more bodies must be signed.

"The fact that we had a couple players in that position that were out for different things, put a little more of a strain and load on them," Vermes added. "But in every team you need leadership, you need mentors, and [with] both of those guys, that part of it is priceless."

"[Zusi] I think had a great year on the field," Vermes said after the season ended . "He played many more games than I would’ve expected or wanted him to. And then Roger, I thought, actually the same. I think when he played I thought he was very good for us, bringing the same energy. I think the difference is that I think for Roger the position demands a higher demand physically. So at times I had to be more selective with him."

Zusi, 35, started 24 games this year as young, since-traded right back Jaylin Lindsey missed time with injury. Espinoza, also 35, appeared in 32 matches and started 24 as well. The former Honduran international midfielder just keeps going.

Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza , longtime SKC linchpins, are both out of contract. They still have plenty in the tank to contribute meaningful minutes, should deals arise, logging over 600 MLS games combined.

While Sporting KC didn't utilize any U22 Initiative slots this year, it's not like they disregarded youth.

Gianluca Busio started all of SKC's first 13 games before his transfer to newly-promoted Serie A side Venezia, while Lindsey would have played more than his 14 appearances if he stayed healthy.

Still, it's another roster-building bucket the team can use in 2022.

“The concept was around for quite a few years before it got implemented," Vermes told MLSsoccer.com this fall. "Obviously some teams have taken advantage of it, but some of it is still wait-and-see. For us, those are roster spots that we’re going to be very active in."

We're going to be very active. Maybe this winter?

SKC currently have three DPs, though it's very likely Gadi Kinda can be bought down. If so, they could use up to three U22 Initiative slots. Vermes said they'll be deliberate when acquiring players in this mold and want to be careful with who they bring in.