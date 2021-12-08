Three big questions following Seattle Sounders FC's 2021 season

Here, we'll cover three questions for every team as the offseason begins in earnest. With most clubs already announcing their roster decisions , the depth charts will look lighter than the first crop of 13. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

There are several micro questions to be asked (which specific players currently out of contract will be back? What will that cap situation look like? etc.) but there are three big, macro questions to look at as well.

But it didn't happen. Raul Ruidiaz , Nico Lodeiro and Alex Roldan all started on the bench for their Round One playoff game against Real Salt Lake and, 120 minutes plus penalties later, Seattle exited the playoffs in a game where the opposition registered exactly zero shots on goal. The fickle nature of single-elimination soccer can be cruel.

Dealing with key injuries and absences all season long, the Seattle Sounders somehow still remained around the top of the Western Conference from opening day through Decision Day. It looked like they might be getting back to full health for the playoffs, a scary proposition considering they had 60 points despite never quite being full-strength. It always felt they had another lever to pull, another gear to hit.

Is the smoke around Ruidiaz enough to be concerned about?

The Sounders picked up the 2022 contract option on star forward Raul Ruidiaz, but there's been a bunch of smoke about his future.

Ruidiaz is reportedly looking for a new contract and isn't entirely happy one hasn't arrived yet. The Peru international has plenty of suitors in Liga MX, where he was the Golden Boot winner before coming to Seattle. Reports have linked him with Cruz Azul, Club America and his former club Morelia (per Niko Moreno). Those teams have the funds to make Seattle listen to a transfer offer and give Ruidiaz a lucrative new deal. Nick Negrini reports there has been a breakdown in those extension talks.

That's not great news.

GM and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said the goal remains for Seattle to sign him to a contract extension.

“We’ll work together to try to get a good resolution for everybody,” Lagerwey told media after the season. “Worst-case is he’s under contract for next year and if we have to solve something for 2023, we will. But our preference is to try to work out a deal. We want to keep him here with the Sounders long-term.”

Keep an eye on this one.

Ruidiaz, 31, was named MLS Best XI this year with 17 goals in 26 appearances (24 starts), helping carry the Sounders in the beginning and middle parts of the season with so many familiar faces out injured. Ruidiaz picked up an injury of his own down the stretch and was unable to start the club's lone playoff match, though did appear off the bench.