Three big questions following Orlando City SC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Orlando City version ). Read that, too.

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another six clubs to the offseason after Round One, joining 14 clubs that missed the postseason.

That postseason run was quickly over with a 2-0 loss at CF Montréal in Round One. Orlando’s offseason can go in a few different directions here.

Orlando City SC were consistently inconsistent in 2022, varying seemingly week-to-week. Stepping back for a macro-level view, the club can look at the season with a smile, thanks to winning the US Open Cup (Orlando’s first MLS-era trophy) and booking a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot. They also narrowly made the playoffs on Decision Day.

So far, the few teams that have announced end-of-season roster updates have created few big-time decisions. Orlando do not fall into that category. They have many internal decisions to figure out before looking external.

Early signs for Moutinho are it’s very likely the left back will leave for Europe. A handful of clubs have reached out to sign him on a free. It may be difficult to keep Gallese, given the Peru international goalkeeper has teams in Liga MX interested in signing him on a free deal as well. That could get expensive. Pato has his injury concerns. Pereyra was a Designated Player last year. Orlando have a lot to sort through immediately as the offseason begins.

Gallese, Moutinho and Pereyra each started at least 28 games. Pato was a regular starter before his injury. Michel appeared in 31 games, a key attacking substitute when used off the bench. Those are a lot of minutes potentially in flux.

Will Orlando open a DP spot? If so, where will they use it?

Pereyra could have been bought down off his DP spot in 2022, the team announced last December when he re-signed a one-year contract, but ultimately he wasn’t.

If Pereyra returns on a new deal, I’d be surprised if he’s a DP. That would open a DP spot (next to Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara). The only way that could be filled internally is if a new deal for Junior Urso comes, which makes him a DP. (I believe Urso is out of contract after 2023, if the reports stating he signed a four-year deal when originally signed are indeed true.)

Last winter, Orlando swung big to bring in club-record signing Torres, who had a strong first season in MLS with 9g/10a in 33 league matches. The results on Kara have been a bit more mixed via 11g/3a in 29 league matches, but he’ll be back for 2023 regardless. Those are key resources devoted to one winger and one center forward.

Central defense is set. The Lions are stacked at central midfield, so much so that Ecuador international Sebastian Mendez was out of the rotation and then traded in the summer to LAFC. Meanwhile, Uruguayan d-mid Cesar Araujo was really good.