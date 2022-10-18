What the 2022 MLS season meant for Orlando City SC

They’ve come a long way since then. After all, who thought Orlando fans would ever feel disappointed at a playoff appearance?

I don’t know if this was his best single-season coaching job, but it’s probably in the top three. And while there are certain corners of Orlando’s fandom clamoring for more and better (an understandable sentiment in many ways), I think the vast, vast majority remembers where this club was at the end of the 2019 season.

They did it despite having one of the shorter benches in the league, and despite an offseason overhaul that really didn’t add too much at the top end, either. And yet Oscar Pareja threaded the needle.

I’m not going to spend a lot of time in this post-mortem writing about how aesthetically pleasing, or fun or innovative Orlando City were this year – because they really, really weren’t – but that doesn’t mean that this year was a failure. Because folks, Orlando City won their first trophy as an MLS club this past summer when they took home the 2022 US Open Cup title in emphatic fashion, dominating both in the semifinals and the final.

Formation and Tactics

Almost always a 4-2-3-1, and one that varied between a mid and low block. They were middling in basically everything – the fact they were dead even at 50% possession on the year tells a pretty decent story.

The one true wrinkle Pareja threw in there came mid-season, after an injury to Alexandre Pato (who’d been starting as a No. 10) clipped the roster down to about 14 useable players. Instead of pushing Mauricio Pereyra back up into the playmaker role, he kept Pereyra deep alongside Cesar Araujo as a No. 8, slid Junior Urso in as a kind of a false 10, and brought on another winger.

Playing Pereyra deeper gave the Lions more craft and guile earlier in the build-up, which allowed them to make better use of their wingers (it’s no surprise Facu Torres really started to come alive around the time this switch was made), while pushing Urso higher gave the Lions more defense at the tip of the spear.

Because of that (and the addition of winger Ivan Angulo), it became more difficult to build meaningful sequences of possession against them. Not impossible, obviously, but “more difficult” is in and of itself a step forward.