Three big questions following Atlanta United's 2021 season

Here, we'll cover three questions for every team as the offseason begins in earnest. With most clubs already announcing their roster decisions , the depth charts will look lighter than the first crop of 13. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

The 2021 MLS regular season has long been over and the unforgiving nature of single-elimination playoffs has sent more and more clubs officially to the offseason, joining 13 clubs that missed the playoffs.

Expectations will be high once again in 2022. There is opulence all over the roster for Atlanta.

ATLUTD made a big acquisition in the summer, adding Brazilian winger Luiz Araujo from Lille in a deal that could be worth upwards of nearly $12 million if all incentives are hit. He showed flashes of his big-play ability, as did the attack as a whole, even if it never totally clicked. It was enough to rescue the season.

Atlanta United seemed headed for another hugely disappointing season before interim coach Rob Valentino took charge and got them moving in the right direction again. Then Gonzalo Pineda was named head coach and maintained that upward trajectory, enough to get and stay above the playoff line. Their hopes of accomplishing that during the first half of the season didn't look good.

The Gabriel Heinze era started with much hype and expectation ... but ended after just 13 games. The fit turned out to be very bad.

George Bello has never really been a hidden commodity. Even before he signed his Homegrown deal with Atlanta United in 2017, he was a known prospect with US youth national teams. His trajectory continued upward after becoming a professional.

This year was his best yet. Bello made 26 starts with Atlanta and won his first five senior national team caps, including as a starter against Mexico in the Gold Cup final and in a couple of World Cup qualifiers. Turning 20 in January, the timing may be right for a move to Europe with a number of teams interested.

"We've had quite a few inquiries about George Bello," VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra told media after the season. "Obviously he's a 19-year-old left-sided player that's very dynamic, very athletic, caps with the national team, 30-40 professional games under his belt. So you can imagine the type of interest that he's garnered. So, again, it'll be a tough decision for us in the offseason like quite a few of these other guys that we have."

Influencing the decision will be the fact that Atlanta have a ready-made replacement in Andrew Gutman. They signed the left back from Celtic last winter and immediately loaned him to the New York Red Bulls, where he was strong in 2021. His loan ended and he'll return to the club for preseason. They do not have a ready-made replacement for USMNT defender Miles Robinson, who took another big step forward this year as one of the best center backs on the continent. There's not much smoke around Robinson yet, though, with Bocanegra saying they're yet to receive an offer for the 24-year-old.

Ezequiel Barco is the other likely transfer, with the Argentine youth international wrapping up his fourth season in Atlanta.

When acquired in 2018 for a then-league record incoming transfer fee ($15 million), the assumption was that he likely would have been in Europe by now. Or at least by this winter window. The assumption was definitely that he would have more than 17 goals and 17 assists in 81 league matches. But through injury, international duty, form and other circumstances, he's started more than 20 league games just once. That came this year, when he delivered his best statistical season with 7g/8a in 25 matches.