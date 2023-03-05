Threat in the East? Columbus Crew earn first win under Wilfried Nancy

The Columbus Crew may have sent their MLS counterparts a message Saturday evening: they can be a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.

Having gone through a coaching change this winter – they parted ways with MLS Cup 2020-winning coach Caleb Porter after narrowly missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season – there were questions about how quickly they'd gel under a new system and philosophy, and if the right pieces were in place. That was all being led, of course, by manager Wilfried Nancy as he left CF Montréal.

After the Crew were humbled by reigning MLS Cup finalist Philadelphia Union (4-1 loss) on Matchday 1, those worries only grew.

But behind a first-half brace from former MLS Cup MVP Lucas Zelarayán, the Crew stormed to their first win under Nancy on Matchday 2. They showed the potential to make noise in 2023 by beating D.C. United, 2-0, at Lower.com Field.

Nancy, speaking postgame, wasn’t overly thrilled with his side's performance and wanted them to control more of the game – reinforcing the standard he expects.