Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 31

A short week means a short column. As always, all stats below are per TruMedia via StatsPerform unless otherwise noted.

The Earthquakes are mid-table in basically every possession-based and attacking stat. For me, anyway, that confirms my prior viewpoint, which is they don’t really have an identity this year.

More patience and more passes in possession means more time for fullbacks in a back four to get forward. Wingbacks tend to start higher, so a back three just functionally allows teams to be a little more direct.

With a change in shape from a 3-4-2-1 came a change in game model from D.C. United last weekend. On the season they average just 3.1 passes per possession, which is down near the bottom of the league. Last weekend they were at 3.8 passes per possession, which was 10th.

Inter Miami CF vs. Sporting Kansas City

There’s a misconception that teams who possess more run less, when actually the opposite tends to be true. Spain, for example, were second at the men’s World Cup in ground covered per game, behind only the United States (who played possession-heavy soccer at a World Cup for the first time ever).

Central to that is always the central midfield, and we’re seeing that with Miami as well. The guy who consistently leads everyone on the pitch in ground covered game after game is Sergio Busquets. This was once again the case Sunday night at LAFC, when he ran 6.62 miles as per Sportec’s tracking data.

Sporting KC’s Remi Walter did even more running for his side in their 2-1 win over St. Louis, covering 7.21 miles. But let’s give a special shout to center forward Alan Pulido, who scored a brace, but also pressed and dropped into midfield a ton and ended up covering 7.16 miles himself. That’s a huge number for a center forward.