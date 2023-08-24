Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 28

We’re back into the regular-season grind, so let’s get back into our usual column flow. Here’s this week’s number-influenced thoughts for a full, 14-game, weekend slate.

For example, Nashville are among the league leaders in both total long balls and long balls hit as a percentage of total passes played, and yet look at this press break:

Gary Smith put forth a tactical masterclass in the Leagues Cup , constantly changing his team’s shape, line of confrontation, pressing triggers and even principles of play.

There was a lot of that in the games against Club América, Monterrey and Inter Miami, especially in the second half. The ‘Yotes didn’t get the trophy, but this is a team that knows what they’re about and how to change up who they are and what they do based upon what’s being given to them.

Atlanta are on the other side of that spectrum as, despite the roster’s all-around talent, they are poor at building from the back. American Soccer Analysis’s all-in-one goals added metric has the Five Stripes 27th in the league in terms of value added from passes in their own defensive third.

Charlotte FC vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Sticking with ASA, their numbers confirm the eye test for Charlotte: The defense does not do a good job of stopping teams from completing valuable passes in the attacking third (Charlotte’s defensive third). They are 23rd in the league per G+.

That looks like it’ll be a problem against an LAFC team that is in the top 10 of virtually all of ASA’s advanced metrics in the final third, but most importantly receiving (they get into good spots) and shooting (they don’t squander chances).

FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

The lack of chemistry in Cincy’s front three of Brandon Vazquez, Aaron Boupendza and Luciano Acosta was pretty glaring in last week’s Hell is Real loss. Vazquez (52.9% pass completion) and Boupendza (57.1%) in particular couldn’t get on the same page.

The Pigeons, meanwhile, were instantly on the same page as soon as Maxi Moralez stepped back on the pitch last weekend. He was his typical self, logging 6.74 miles and completing 91% of his 56 open-play passes (both courtesy of MLS Advanced Stats, and both game highs).

Of course, that doesn’t matter too much if the front line still can’t finish.

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

The Crew, as per TruMedia by StatsPerform, lead the league by a mile in both dribbles attempted (642; the Quakes are second with 541) and dribbles completed (338, which is 60 more than the second-place Quakes).

What makes the Crew stand out is so much of this comes from the backline. This is all part of Wilfried Nancy’s game plan, as he demands comfort and courage on the ball from his center backs. Hence, you get a lineup with three guys who are converted either from midfield (Sean Zawadzki) or fullback (Steven Moreira, Malte Amundsen) in the middle of that massive backline. Nancy wants them to invite pressure upfield and then beat the pressing attackers with the ball, and it worked perfectly last week.

That’s bad news for a TFC side that neither presses well nor counters well. They are near the bottom of the table in both of those metrics, and basically every other metric as well.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

D.C. are still a Route 1 team, and Christian Benteke keeps holding up his end of the bargain – he leads the league in aerials contested this year (276; only one player, RBNY center back Sean Nealis, is within 120 of that number) and in aerials won (182; Nealis is second with 118 and nobody else has more than 84).