"This is the deepest team I’ve been a part of": Sounders' depth key to earning result in Austin

“I think that’s something that makes the whole roster competitive every day in training, every day on the field. Our job is to make decisions hard for Schmetz and that’s just way our team is built and that’s a really good thing to have in this league.”

“This is the deepest team I’ve been a part of,” Bruin said in his post-game presser. “We have guys with a lot of experience, we have guys that can probably start on a lot of teams, so I think the flexibility to be able to do that. [Head coach Brian] Schmetzer is using that perfectly and we’re showing guys are capable of stepping up and doing it.

The squad's impressive depth was on full display as Will Bruin , making his first start of the season, opened the score for the visitors by finishing off a squared ball in from Cristian Roldan shortly before halftime. The veteran forward was re-signed by the Sounders to a one-year deal, with a club option for 2023, this offseason to provide stability behind Peruvian standout Raul Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero .

Backup goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, who started the game in place of Stefan Frei, also impressed in his first appearance of the year, making seven saves to preserve the draw for the Sounders.

The 27-year-old is coming off a career year with Seattle, stepping into the limelight when long-time starter Frei missed almost half of last season with a leg injury. Cleveland acquitted himself well during his stint in net, starting 15 matches and earning three clean sheets with a 7-4-5 record across all competitions, and has followed his 2021 season up with another strong showing.

“I think the depth plays a lot into it,” Cleveland noted after the match. “There’s just a lot of trust in the team. Everybody trusts each other so when somebody steps in that hasn’t started in the last bit, I know that the team trusts me and that gives me confidence. At the end of the day, it’s a confident team and that’s how we’re going to find results.”

For Cleveland, he credits his ability to step in and perform despite the long layoff in between matches to his rigorous mindset.