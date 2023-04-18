The Pitch (Matchday 9): Top Things to Watch in MLS This Week

Courtesy of a 3-2 win over their crosstown rival, the LA Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champion LAFC emerged from Matchday 8 with a new label: the last remaining unbeaten MLS team in 2023. Only two other teams in MLS history have been the last remaining undefeated team in their title defense season – 2013 LA Galaxy and 1997 D.C. United.

LAFC hopes that a strong start will lead to more silverware, as they look to become just the fourth team to win consecutive MLS Cups and only the second MLS team to emerge victorious in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

Powered by a star-studded lineup that is headlined by Dénis Bouanga and Carlos Vela, the 2023 edition of LAFC looks even stronger than their predecessors, as the club has dominated in both early-season MLS play with a 5-0-2 record and a stellar performance through two rounds of the Concacaf Champions League. While many previous clubs have struggled to balance success in Concacaf Champions League and MLS play, LAFC has not blinked in either competition, outscoring their CCL opponents by a 10-2 margin in four matches with Bouanga having scored five of those goals and assisting on two others.

Vela, who earned MLS Player of the Matchday honors following his record-setting two-goal performance against the Galaxy on Sunday, has been the club’s leader since its inaugural season and understands the bountiful opportunities ahead for the club.

“When you get the trophy, you feel all those positive things, that energy, the enjoyment to win a trophy. You want more, you want to be in that position again,” said Vela in January 2023. “We’ll have more tournaments, more chances to win trophies, so we’ll prepare to get more.”