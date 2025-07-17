2025 MLS All-Star Week in Austin Kicks Off with Soccer Celebration Fan Event for Families and Fans of All Ages 

AUSTIN, Texas (July 17, 2025) – In the lead up to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23 between the best of MLS and the Liga MX all-stars, MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration will kick off the week’s events with a free event for fans of all ages that will feature interactive fan zones, music, refreshments, games, autographs, watch parties and more.

Taking place at Auditorium Shores on Saturday, July 19 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. CT and Sunday, July 20 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. CT, Soccer Celebration is the ultimate fan experience where those in attendance will have the opportunity to also engage with numerous brand partners of MLS who will be displaying a myriad of activations. Soccer Celebration will not only offer a welcoming and engaging atmosphere to kick off 2025 MLS All-Star Week in Austin, but builds on the continued growth of sponsorship across MLS as official league partners continue to activate at record levels.

Featured partner activations include:

Allstate

Allstate, the presenting partner of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, will offer 44 of the top young players in North America a unique opportunity to compete in an East vs. West match at Parmer Field on Monday, July 21. The free event includes Player Meet & Greets with MLS Legends, food, drinks, music, games, giveaways and more. Fans can pre-register for free tickets at wicketsoft.com/nextasg.

AT&T:

Presenting partner of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, AT&T will play host as 10 All-Stars from both MLS and LIGA MX will compete in five different challenges. Joining the MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars are legends Clint Dempsey and Oribe Peralta, along with U.S. Women’s National Team star Lindsey Heaps and LIGA MX Femenil standout Nicki Hernández. Also, part of the Skills Challenge is Goalie Wars, which returns in 2025 and feature four MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers in a single elimination tournament.

In advance of the on-field action that will take place at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, a select number of loyal AT&T customers who visit the HEB Plaza at Q2 Stadium will have the opportunity to receive an AT&T Blue bucket hat.

Be sure to also visit AT&T at MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration for the chance to meet MLS Greats Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan during their activation on July 19-20 between 7-8:30pm local time each day.

Audi:

2025: At Soccer Celebration, fans can get behind the wheel with test drives of the Audi Q6 e-tron, SQ6 e-tron, Q5, and SQ5 models. They’ll also have the chance to snap memorable photos with the fully wrapped, MLS All-Star–themed 2025 RS e-tron GT performance and Audi Ring Swing. Attendees of Soccer Celebration can enter for a chance to win a signed 2025 MLS All-Star Game jersey through an exclusive sweepstakes. Plus, Audi will be offering a variety of branded giveaways throughout the event.

Captain Morgan:

As presenting partner of the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote, visit the iconic Captain Morgan pirate ship at Soccer Celebration for a chance to receive a replica of the MLS All-Star Captain armband designed by local Austin artist, Bobby Dixon which will be worn by the Captain during the game. Fans can also enjoy Captain Morgan cocktails and take home some amazing giveaways. See you there!

Campbell Snacks:

Campbell Snacks is flying out (5) lucky winners from their March All-Star Sweepstakes to the MLS All-Star Game. Winners will attend the match, meet MLS All-Star players, attend on-field experiences, and more! In addition, in partnership with Coca Cola, Campbell Snacks will sample products such as Kettle Chips and Snyders Pretzels at Soccer Celebration.

Caterpillar Inc.:

Cat® will once again be a part of this year’s Soccer Celebration! Swing by the Cat booth for photo opportunities with Cat equipment, participate in interactive soccer challenges, receive exclusive giveaways, and meet MLS Greats, including Cobi Jones on Saturday, July 19 between 6:30-8pm local time, and Diego Valeri and Gyasi Zardes on Sunday, July 20 between 6-9pm local time!i

CELSIUS:

CELSIUS will return to MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration to sample new product offerings, including summertime flavors Dragon Fruit Lime and Pink Lemonade. Be sure to stop by the CELSIUS activation for photo booth opportunities, soccer challenges and a chance for special giveaways and discounts.

Century 21:

Participating in their first MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, CENTURY 21 will make their mark by hosting a Chill House within the fan focused event to allow a cooling space for those attending the free event. Be sure to stop by for swag and a chance to win Seats of the Century at the MLS All-Star Game.

Coca Cola®:

As part of MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, Coca-Cola® will host the 6th annual Beats, Cleats and Eats experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport’s fans. Swing by to display your fandom at the Fan Work is Thirsty Work photo booth, take home exclusive custom giveaways, enjoy the live DJ bringing the vibes, sample Coca-Cola refreshments and try the new Prickly Pear Whatafresher exclusively from Whataburger. The event will feature musical performances by indie pop and alternative rock bands, The Citie (opener) and GROUPLOVE (headliner) on Saturday, July 19 at 8:00pm. Admission is free.

Continental Tire:

Returning to Soccer Celebration, the Continental Tire pod will be in Austin! Fans can register for a limited edition, co-branded MLS All-Star scarf designed by Austin-based artist, Nathan Walker. Fans will also be entered for a chance to win an autographed soccer ball or set of Continental Tires. Continental Tire will also feature an onsite photo experience and an archival collection of memorabilia from past MLS All-Star Games.

DoorDash:

DoorDash will bring a custom MLS House to Soccer Celebration where fans will have the chance to walk away with matchday essentials and DoorDash gift cards.

IHG Hotels & Resorts:

IHG offered exclusive packages to IHG One Rewards members that consist of perks including behind-the-scenes stadium tours, on-field experiences, custom MLS All-Star jerseys, tickets to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, MLS All-Star Game, and more.

Jameson:

As a new MLS partner and the Official Whiskey of MLS, Jameson Irish Whiskey® will be going big at their first MLS All-Star. At Soccer Celebration, Jameson will serve soccer-inspired cocktails, including their signature Jameson, Ginger & Lime, at their bar, along with a variety of interactive soccer games and Jameson-branded photo moments. Jameson will also be the presenting partner of MLS All-Star Gameday Hospitality.

Michelob Ultra:

In their second year, Michelob ULTRA will be bringing a double decker bar to Soccer Celebration. Fans can drink ice cold Michelob ULTRAs in a shaded, cool area. The activation will also feature a head-to-head soccer game for fans to win ULTRA-themed prizes. Michelob ULTRA will also be sponsoring the Soccer Celebration Mini-Pitch on both Saturday, July 19th and Sunday, July 20th from 8pm-10pm. Fans can participate in a professional skills training sessions, meet MLS players, compete in soccer games to win exclusive prizes including tickets to & an on-field halftime recognition at the MLS All-Star Game, free Michelob ULTRA, tickets to the MLS Skills Challenge, MLS signed Merch, the opportunity to participate in the High-Five tunnel during player walk outs at the MLS All-Star Game and more.

P&G:

As the Official MLS All-Star Jersey Sponsor, Old Spice will be featured on the front of the All-Star jersey for 2025. Be sure to stop by the Official MLS All-Star Retail Locations to purchase your jersey and receive Old Spice Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray Swaggy Spray as a Gift with Purchase.

Returning for their fourth year, P&G is an official partner of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge with P&G brands having a presence during the competition including Gillette on Crossbar, Bounty on Passing and Old Spice on Touch. Additionally, familiar fan favorite Swaggy Spice (Old Spice) will be in attendance to participate in creating excitement with the crowd.

POWERADE:

In addition to product sampling POWERADE XTRA SOUR and soccer games at Soccer Celebration, POWERADE is the presenting partner of the MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE on Tuesday, July 22nd from 8am - 12pm at Rosewood Park. The event will include a mini tournament, soccer clinics, coaching training, and guest appearances from MLS and Liga MX Greats. The Community Day event coincides with the launch of the Verde Futures program, which will work alongside Austin FC’s Verde Leaders initiative to fund new programming for underserved youth in Austin, including all expenses paid trips to a sport leadership summit for participants to learn more about the sports industry. Around 400 local Austin youth will participate in the event, and every student will go home with a new POWERADE branded squeeze bottle, backpack, and soccer ball.

RBC Wealth Management:

We are honored to shine a light on local community heroes at the MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase presented by RBC Wealth Management. In addition, RBC Wealth Management will host events at RBC House (Antone’s) during MLS All-Star Week, celebrating the wonderfully “weird” culture and energy of Austin. We’re proud to partner with Front Office Sports for a curated experience including panels, live recordings of two of their flagship shows, FOS Today and Redefined, an exclusive Tastemakers event, and support an MLS Greats Network brunch hosted by Major League Soccer.

The Home Depot:

Longtime MLS partner The Home Depot will post up at Soccer Celebration where fans can compete in a branded soccer strike out challenge. This activation will test shooting precision and encourage fans to strike on target. Fans will have the opportunity to win an array of co-branded premium prizes.

For more information on the 2025 MLS All-Star Game and fan festivities, visit mlssoccer.com/austin.

