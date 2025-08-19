MLS NEXT Announces Transformative Sporting Initiatives for the 2025-26 Season

NEW YORK (Tuesday, August 19, 2025) – MLS NEXT today announced initiatives for the 2025-26 season that are designed to elevate the highest level of player development in North America. Notable on-field initiatives include new playing time requirements at younger age groups, expanded Talent Identification programming, and extension of the MLS Pro Player Pathway. MLS NEXT also announced a new scholarship initiative that will provide players and families greater access to participate within the sport. These initiatives will be in effect for the start of the 2025-26 season in September.

“At MLS NEXT, player development is at the core of every decision we make, and these initiatives are a clear reflection of that commitment,” said Luis Robles, MLS NEXT Technical Director. “We believe each of these initiatives are essential for the continued growth of players, especially at the younger age groups, and MLS NEXT is proud to be a leader in this space.”

The following changes will all begin at the start of the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season:

Introduction of Scholarship Initiative

As part of MLS NEXT’s commitment to providing access, it has launched a new scholarship initiative for the 2025-26 season. The initiative requires every club in MLS NEXT to issue a minimum of one scholarship equivalent per season. The scholarship is equal to the full cost of participating in MLS NEXT (i.e., free to play). This initiative will provide hundreds of MLS NEXT players and their families with the opportunity to compete at the highest level without financial burden during the 2025-26 season. The new initiative will result in significant funding for players to participate in MLS NEXT.

New Playing Time Requirements for Younger Age Groups, Optimizing Player Development

As part of its continued commitment to elevating player development, MLS NEXT has modified its game structure at the U13 age group. Matches in the U13 age group will now consist of three periods of 25 minutes, instead of two 35-minute halves. As part of this change, each player on the gameday roster must play at least one uninterrupted 25-minute period with exceptions such as injuries. The goal of this initiative is to ensure that players receive an optimal experience that furthers their development. MLS NEXT is removing obstacles to enhance playing time while supporting coaches through less restrictive substitution rules.

At the U14 age group, players will also be eligible to re-enter the match, providing more playing time, increasing the quality of games, and giving coaches more flexibility. The U14 age group will still maintain three substitution moments per half. For the U15 age group, games will extend from two 40-minute halves to two 45-minute halves and align with older age groups to allow increased playing time to more players.

Extension of Pro Player Pathway

MLS clubs will extend the Pro Player Pathway beginning in the 2025-26 season. MLS clubs will now have an option to include a third age group (U15) in the Pro Player Pathway with each of those teams playing up an age group in the competition – MLS academies’ U15 teams will play in the U16 age group, their U16 teams will play in the U17 age group, and the U18 teams will compete in the U19 age group. The extension of the Pro Player Pathway and MLS academies playing up an age group will create more meaningful competition for both MLS clubs and MLS NEXT Elite Academies.

Launch of Talent ID Weekend