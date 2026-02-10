Chicago Fire FC unveil the Forever Red Jersey

Chicago Fire FC have unveiled their primary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Forever Red Jersey by adidas.
The kit honors Chicago’s unshakable spirit and refines the club’s iconic identity with classic red, a crisp collar, and sleeve details in the city’s colors.
Inspired by the pulse of Chicago itself, the kit celebrates a club that never backs down and a city that always rises.
BUY NOW: Chicago Fire FC’s Forever Red Jersey
MLS is Back on February 21!