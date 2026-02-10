LA Galaxy unveil the VeloCITY Kit

The LA Galaxy have unveiled their primary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the VeloCITY Kit by adidas.
For three decades, the LA Galaxy have defined what it means to be classic – a club that transcends eras and connects Los Angeles through color, design, and legacy.
The VeloCITY Kit celebrates that timeless identity, carrying forward the iconic sash and energizing it with bold, modern motion inspired by the city the Galaxy proudly represents.
BUY NOW: LA Galaxy's VeloCITY Kit
