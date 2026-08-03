Team of the Matchday: Lewandowski shines, Evander joins MLS elite

Ahead of Leagues Cup 2026 kicking off, Matchday 19's top performers earned a spot in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Fellow iconic striker Luis Suárez provided 1g/1a in Inter Miami CF's 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew, becoming the fifth player in league history to record at least 10g/5a in his first three MLS seasons.

FC Cincinnati maestro Evander (1g/3a) also joined the history books on Saturday. He contributed to all four goals in a 4-2 triumph over the San Jose Earthquakes, becoming the fifth-fastest player in MLS history to record 100 goal contributions (104 games).

Guilherme continued the record-setting trend for Houston Dynamo FC as the ninth player in MLS history to record a goal contribution on at least 17 of his club's first 25 goals in a season, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City.

Red Bull New York forward and short-term loanee Mijahir Jiménez also entered rarefied air, joining Cornell Glen as the only players in club history to score a brace in their first MLS start, pacing a 3-2 win over Orlando City.

Philadelphia Union defenders brought the stoppage-time theatrics in a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Atlanta United. Fullback Kai Wagner continued to lead the club's resurgence since his return, providing game-tying and game-winning assists in the 96th and 97th minutes. Homegrown center back Neil Pierre headed home the equalizer for his second goal in three appearances this season.

Brandon Bye similarly provided heroics for the Portland Timbers in a 2-1 Cascadia Cup victory over rivals Seattle Sounders FC, lasering his first Timbers goal from long range to secure the win late on. Under interim head coach Jack Cassidy, Portland completed a season sweep of Seattle ahead of the arrival of new head coach Martí Cifuentes.