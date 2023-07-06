Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy send El Tráfico message in Matchday 23

Jonathan Sigal

The LA Galaxy experienced a July 4th for the history books during Matchday 23, leading the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

23MLS_TOTM-MD24-4x5

Playing before an MLS-record crowd of 82,110 fans at the Rose Bowl, the historic club earned a 2-1 win over crosstown rivals LAFC in the 20th edition of El Tráfico. The Galaxy were led by 1g/1a performances from midfielder Riqui Puig and Tyler Boyd, while Greg Vanney gets top coaching honors as LA move to six games unbeaten (2W-0L-4D). Is their 2023 season, with all its ups and downs, potentially saved?

Orlando City SC also made a statement on Tuesday evening, rolling past Toronto FC in a 4-0 win. Lions midfielder César Araújo was dynamite with 1g/1a and center back Antônio Carlos continued his air traffic control ways to keep the Reds under wraps.

D.C. United returned to the win column with a 1-0 victory at FC Dallas, a result paced by Taxi Fountas’ second-half strike. Steven Birnbaum was lock-down in central defense and goalkeeper Alex Bono, making his first start of 2023, stepped up when the Black-and-Red needed him most.

Inter Miami CF stormed back for a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew, thanks in large part to striker Leonardo Campana posting 1g/1a for the hosts. Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe, as he seems to at least once a season, scored a stunning volley when collecting a looping clearance.

New York City FC clawed out a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC to close out the five-game midweek slate. Left back Braian Cufré scored an 81st-minute equalizer, a sweeping move set up by Cityzens midfielder Keaton Parks.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Alex Bono (DC) - Braian Cufré (NYC), Antônio Carlos (ORL), Steven Birnbaum (DC) - César Araújo (ORL), Darlington Nagbe (CLB), Keaton Parks (NYC), Riqui Puig (LA) - Taxi Fountas (DC), Leonardo Campana (MIA), Tyler Boyd (LA)

Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)

Bench: Jonathan Bond (LA), Pedro Santos (DC), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Wilder Cartagena (ORL), Martín Ojeda (ORL), McKinze Gaines (CLT), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Josef Martínez (MIA)

23_MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_MD23

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

MLS history! El Tráfico at Rose Bowl sets single-game attendance record
Riqui Puig shows MVP potential in El Tráfico: "I felt like a little kid"
LAFC "pissed off" as slump continues with El Tráfico defeat
Josef Martínez climbs MLS record books with Inter Miami golazo
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal Alex Bono Braian Cufré Antonio Carlos Steven Birnbaum César Araujo Darlington Nagbe Keaton Parks Ricard Puig Martí Taxiarchis Fountas Leonardo Campana Tyler Boyd

Related Stories

Team of the Matchday: Atlanta, Minnesota lead Matchday 22's standouts
Team of the Matchday: DC United, St. Louis make moves in Matchday 21
Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Pulido bring the magic in Matchday 20
More News
More News
Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi fined after red card
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi fined after red card
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig named Player of the Matchday
Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City SC: Bet on both surging sides to score

Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City SC: Bet on both surging sides to score
MLS Matchday 24 Previews: Back St. Louis on road trip

MLS Matchday 24 Previews: Back St. Louis on road trip
Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy send El Tráfico message in Matchday 23
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy send El Tráfico message in Matchday 23
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 23
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 23
More News
Video
Video
Luciano Acosta: One of the most creative midfielders in MLS is having an MVP-caliber season
0:41

Luciano Acosta: One of the most creative midfielders in MLS is having an MVP-caliber season
Did the referees get it right in El Tráfico?
2:53

Did the referees get it right in El Tráfico?
Player of the Matchday 23: Riqui Puig
0:32

Player of the Matchday 23: Riqui Puig
Top-shelf strikes! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:20

Top-shelf strikes! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
More Video