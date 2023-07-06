Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy send El Tráfico message in Matchday 23

The LA Galaxy experienced a July 4th for the history books during Matchday 23, leading the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Playing before an MLS-record crowd of 82,110 fans at the Rose Bowl, the historic club earned a 2-1 win over crosstown rivals LAFC in the 20th edition of El Tráfico. The Galaxy were led by 1g/1a performances from midfielder Riqui Puig and Tyler Boyd, while Greg Vanney gets top coaching honors as LA move to six games unbeaten (2W-0L-4D). Is their 2023 season, with all its ups and downs, potentially saved?
Orlando City SC also made a statement on Tuesday evening, rolling past Toronto FC in a 4-0 win. Lions midfielder César Araújo was dynamite with 1g/1a and center back Antônio Carlos continued his air traffic control ways to keep the Reds under wraps.
D.C. United returned to the win column with a 1-0 victory at FC Dallas, a result paced by Taxi Fountas’ second-half strike. Steven Birnbaum was lock-down in central defense and goalkeeper Alex Bono, making his first start of 2023, stepped up when the Black-and-Red needed him most.
Inter Miami CF stormed back for a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew, thanks in large part to striker Leonardo Campana posting 1g/1a for the hosts. Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe, as he seems to at least once a season, scored a stunning volley when collecting a looping clearance.
New York City FC clawed out a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC to close out the five-game midweek slate. Left back Braian Cufré scored an 81st-minute equalizer, a sweeping move set up by Cityzens midfielder Keaton Parks.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Alex Bono (DC) - Braian Cufré (NYC), Antônio Carlos (ORL), Steven Birnbaum (DC) - César Araújo (ORL), Darlington Nagbe (CLB), Keaton Parks (NYC), Riqui Puig (LA) - Taxi Fountas (DC), Leonardo Campana (MIA), Tyler Boyd (LA)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Jonathan Bond (LA), Pedro Santos (DC), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Wilder Cartagena (ORL), Martín Ojeda (ORL), McKinze Gaines (CLT), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Josef Martínez (MIA)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.