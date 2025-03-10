Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami, St. Louis CITY close Matchday 3 with a bang

Inter Miami CF and St. Louis CITY SC ended Matchday 3 on a high note, locking up several spots on this week's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Roman Bürki (STL) - Mathías Laborda (VAN), Michael Boxall (MIN), Andy Najar (NSH) - Albert Rusnák (SEA), Yannick Bright (MIA), Jovan Lukic (PHI), Cedric Teuchert (STL) - Yuya Kubo (CIN), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Anders Dreyer (SD)
Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA)
Bench: Carlos Coronel (RBNY), Noah Allen (MIA), Kai Wagner (PHI), Edvard Tagseth (NSH), Jonathan Shore (NYC), Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (SEA), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Tadeo Allende (MIA), Rafael Navarro (COL)
Team highlights
To begin Sunday's slate, Inter Miami held onto a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC despite going down to 10 men in the first half – largely thanks to midfielder Yannick Bright's tireless work. Tadeo Allende netted the game-winning strike 16 seconds after halftime, giving the on-loan forward goals in four straight games across all competitions.
St. Louis CITY's snake-bitten attack came good in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, powering a 3-0 drubbing of reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy. Cedric Teuchert provided 1g/1a, while goalkeeper Roman Bürki made eight saves to maintain CITY’s perfect defensive record this season.
Led by head coach Brian Schmetzer, Seattle Sounders FC kicked off the weekend’s scoring with a 5-2 rout of LAFC for their first league win of the season. Albert Rusnák was stellar off the bench, tallying 1g/2a when replacing the injured Pedro de la Vega.
Chicago Fire FC striker Hugo Cuypers delivered 1g/1a and drew a penalty kick in a 3-1 win at FC Dallas, the club's first victory under new head coach Gregg Berhalter. Meanwhile, Anders Dreyer continued San Diego FC's red-hot start by scoring the game-winner in a 3-1 triumph at Real Salt Lake. And after knocking on the door, Yuya Kubo’s pinpoint finish sealed a 2-0 win for FC Cincinnati over Toronto FC.
Defying preseason expectations, the Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC are the only three-win teams remaining in MLS. Philly's latest win, a 2-0 result at the New England Revolution, was capped by Jovan Lukic’s first MLS goal, a screamer off the inside of the post from long range. Meanwhile, Vancouver's 2-0 win over CF Montréal began with defender Mathías Laborda's cleaning up a goalmouth scramble.
Rounding out the squad, offseason signing Andy Najar opened his Nashville SC account in a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers. He's joined on the backline by Minnesota United FC's Michael Boxall, who assisted the game-winning strike and provided shutdown defense in a 1-0 victory at the San Jose Earthquakes.