MLS newcomers San Diego FC remain undefeated: "We're hungry"

“But we've talked about wanting to go after the game and continue to stay with an initiative. The boys showed that they wanted the 2-1, but they also showed they wanted a third. That’s something that we're trying to develop within the group. And they're buying in, so that's very good.”

“What we loved about it is, 1-1, I think a lot of teams could say, ‘Okay, we're satisfied with that,’” head coach Mikey Varas said post-game at America First Field.

While it wasn’t the prettiest performance, the result ensures they’ll leave Matchday 3 in second place in the Western Conference table (seven points; 2W-0L-1D).

San Diego’s go-ahead strike came through Dreyer in the 91st minute, before Ingvartsen opened his MLS account in the 96th minute. Setting the stage, Negri powerfully headed home just before halftime.

Although SDFC conceded their first-ever goal, the newcomers didn’t buckle in a tough environment.

“You have to have composure in those moments,” Varas said. “Stick to our principles, stick to our style of play. Keep positive, keep believing, and then just chip away and grind away at it at the end of the day.”

While goalscorers often get the headlines, Dreyer said goalkeeper CJ dos Santos “was the hero for us today.” The former US youth international made five saves, keeping the game within reach.