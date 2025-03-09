MLS newcomers San Diego FC remain undefeated: "We're hungry"

Three games into their inaugural MLS season, San Diego FC remain undefeated.
The expansion side has Saturday’s 3-1 win at Real Salt Lake to thank for that, rallying for all three points behind goals from Franco Negri, Anders Dreyer and Marcus Ingvartsen.
While it wasn’t the prettiest performance, the result ensures they’ll leave Matchday 3 in second place in the Western Conference table (seven points; 2W-0L-1D).
“What we loved about it is, 1-1, I think a lot of teams could say, ‘Okay, we're satisfied with that,’” head coach Mikey Varas said post-game at America First Field.
“But we've talked about wanting to go after the game and continue to stay with an initiative. The boys showed that they wanted the 2-1, but they also showed they wanted a third. That’s something that we're trying to develop within the group. And they're buying in, so that's very good.”
San Diego’s go-ahead strike came through Dreyer in the 91st minute, before Ingvartsen opened his MLS account in the 96th minute. Setting the stage, Negri powerfully headed home just before halftime.
Although SDFC conceded their first-ever goal, the newcomers didn’t buckle in a tough environment.
“You have to have composure in those moments,” Varas said. “Stick to our principles, stick to our style of play. Keep positive, keep believing, and then just chip away and grind away at it at the end of the day.”
While goalscorers often get the headlines, Dreyer said goalkeeper CJ dos Santos “was the hero for us today.” The former US youth international made five saves, keeping the game within reach.
“CJ was a monster tonight,” said Varas. “ … The ‘keeper was a fireman for us because he takes two or three big, big, big chances away from them.”
San Diego also won without star forward Chucky Lozano, who suffered a lower-leg injury in last weekend’s historic home opener at Snapdragon Stadium. The DP winger is being monitored week-to-week, per Varas.
Even if the Mexican international remains sidelined, San Diego have momentum on their side before next Saturday’s home test vs. the Columbus Crew (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“We're hungry because we want to get better,” said Varas. "We want to win these types of games, but have a bit more control of the game at the end of the day.”