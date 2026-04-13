Team of the Matchday: Colorado Rapids turn heads, young Red Bulls impress

From debutants and first-time goalscorers to club legends setting new records, stars carved out spots on the Matchday 7 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Drake Callender (MIN) - Timo Baumgartl (STL), Maya Yoshida (LA), Kosi Thompson (COL) - Alhassan Yusuf (NE), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Jack Skahan (SJ) - Julian Hall (RBNY), Rafael Navarro (COL), Brian White (VAN)
Coach: Matt Wells (COL)
Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI), Japhet Sery Larsen (PHI), Kyle Duncan (MIN), Jesús Bueno (PHI), Josh Atencio (COL), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Diego Rossi (CLB), Kevin Kelsy (POR)
Team Highlights
The Colorado Rapids put on a show in a 6-2 rout of Houston Dynamo FC as striker Rafael Navarro and club debutant Kosi Thompson each netted 2g/1a to maintain their perfect home record (3W-0L-0D) under first-year head coach Matt Wells.
In the Sunshine State, Red Bull New York teenagers prevented Inter Miami CF from claiming their first victory at Nu Stadium. Julian Hall assisted both tallies in a 2-2 draw, including Adri Mehmeti’s late equalizer for his first MLS goal.
Brian White scored in the final minutes of a 2-0 statement victory over New York City FC, netting Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 700th MLS goal as a club to send them joint-top of the Supporters' Shield standings.
Keeping pace with Vancouver, Jack Skahan’s brace led San Jose in a 3-1 triumph at Sporting Kansas City to continue the Earthquakes’ best start in club history (6W-1L-0D).
Nashville SC maintained their position atop the Eastern Conference table as Patrick Yazbek (1g/1a) kept his standout season going in a 2-1 victory at Charlotte FC.
Minnesota United FC earned a 2-1 win at San Diego FC behind five Drake Callender saves, highlighted by a diving stop on the line following a 1-on-1 scenario.
Meanwhile, Maya Yoshida helped LA Galaxy outlast Austin FC, 2-1, at Q2 Stadium by heading home the opener from a corner kick.
Timo Baumgartl similarly guided home a cross to equalize for St. Louis CITY SC and snatch a point in a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas.
Finally, Alhassan Yusuf kept the New England Revolution rolling at home with the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United.