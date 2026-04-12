No Werner, no problem: San Jose Eartquakes extend historic start

Timo Werner has missed two straight games for the San Jose Earthquakes with a lower-body injury. Surely, that would derail the club's roaring start to the 2026 season?

"It’s great to have a good start and have the 18 points, but we need to get 30-35 more points during the regular season to be a team well-positioned for the playoffs."

"To be in this position at this point in the season is great, but we know it’s a long haul," said Arena. "It’s 34 games. I said last week we could possibly lose our next 28 games. That’s not going to be the case anymore, but it’s going to be a battle.

With that result, head coach Bruce Arena's side extended their club-record start to 6W-1L-0D and drew level with first-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC on 18 points in the Western Conference.

Team effort

Now in their second season under Arena, San Jose have taken significant strides despite losing star attackers Cristian Espinoza and Josef Martínez from their 2025 squad. Additionally, Hernán López and Chicho Arango are both on loan to South American teams.

They've also had Werner for just four of their seven games thus far, the German star playing 200 minutes since arriving after Matchday 1.

That's mattered little to Arena's team, which has conceded a league-low two goals and narrowly trails West-leading Vancouver on goal differential (+11 for San Jose, +15 for Vancouver).

“It’s almost a locker-room thing," Skahan said of the hot start.