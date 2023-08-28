Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Atlanta United, Inter Miami raise level

Jonathan Sigal

Inter Miami CF maintained their electric form since Lionel Messi’s midsummer arrival and Atlanta United proved dominant to help carry the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 29.

23MLS_TOTM-MD28-4x5

The Herons’ 2-0 win at the New York Red Bulls included goals from midfielder Diego Gómez and Messi, whose otherworldly talent was on full display during his second-half substitute appearance and MLS regular-season debut. 

Tata Martino gets top coaching honors as Miami reach nine games unbeaten (6W-0L-3D) across all competitions since Messi’s club debut in mid-July. Now, IMCF hope this latest result jumpstarts their climb up the Eastern Conference table into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field.

Atlanta's 4-0 beatdown of Nashville SC included a man-of-the-match performance from midfielder Thiago Almada (1g/2a) amid transfer links to Eredivisie powerhouse side Ajax. Center back Miles Robinson (1g/0a) anchored a shutout, while winger Xande Silva (1g/1a) scored his first MLS goal and played provider for Almada. 

Sporting Kansas City have three picks – winger Johnny Russell (1g/1a), midfielder Nemanja Radoja (0g/2a) and goalkeeper Tim Melia (PK save) – after a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes improves their Western Conference playoff outlook.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC started their lengthy road swing on a high note, riding the brilliance of midfielder Ryan Gauld (2g/1a) and striker Brian White (1g/1a) to a 3-2 win at Cascadia rival Portland Timbers.

Supporters’ Shield-leading FC Cincinnati bounced back with a 3-0 win over New York City FC, thanks in large part to midfielder Luciano Acosta (0g/2a). Orlando City SC winger Facundo Torres (2g/0a) was just as impactful, powering a 2-1 win over West-leading St. Louis CITY SC.

FC Dallas center back Nkosi Tafari (1g/0a) and CF Montréal center back George Campbell (1g/0a) both tallied late winners to seal 1-0 wins. The former was a rivalry triumph over Austin FC, while the latter cast aside the New England Revolution.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Tim Melia (SKC) - Nkosi Tafari (DAL), George Campbell (MTL), Miles Robinson (ATL) - Ryan Gauld (VAN), Thiago Almada (ATL), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Diego Gómez (MIA) - Johnny Russell (SKC), Brian White (VAN), Facundo Torres (ORL)

Coach: Tata Martino (MIA)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Julian Gressel (CLB), Nemanja Radoja (SKC), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Aliyu Ibrahim (HOU), Douglas Costa (LA), Xande Silva (ATL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

23_MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_MD28

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

Miami begin playoff chase, Atlanta rekindle old days & more from Matchday 28
Inter Miami take "first step" on playoff climb: Lionel Messi scores vintage goal
Sensational! Thiago Almada powers Atlanta United amid Ajax transfer links
Diego Rossi shows "improved" approach in first Columbus Crew goal
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal Tim Melia Nkosi Burgess George Campbell Miles Robinson Ryan Gauld Thiago Almada Luciano Acosta Diego Gómez Johnny Russell Brian White Facundo Torres

Related Stories

Team of the Matchday: Who stood out post-Leagues Cup?
Team of the Matchday: Who stood out before MLS All-Star Week?
Team of the Matchday: LAFC, Minnesota United win big in Matchday 25
More News
More News
MLS Matchday 29 Previews: Lock in Orlando City for road upset

MLS Matchday 29 Previews: Lock in Orlando City for road upset
Team of the Matchday: Atlanta United, Inter Miami raise level
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Atlanta United, Inter Miami raise level
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 28
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 28
Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC: Pick surging Miami in Leagues Cup Final rematch

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC: Pick surging Miami in Leagues Cup Final rematch
Your Monday Kickoff: Which frontrunners have the best shot at winning MLS Cup?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Which frontrunners have the best shot at winning MLS Cup?
What is your team's outlook? MLS Regular Season enters final sprint
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What is your team's outlook? MLS Regular Season enters final sprint
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | August 27, 2023
5:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | August 27, 2023
Own Goal: Y. Gómez vs. MIN, 56'
0:46

Own Goal: Y. Gómez vs. MIN, 56'
Goal: Y. Gómez vs. MIN, 17'
0:45

Goal: Y. Gómez vs. MIN, 17'
Lionel Messi conquers New York | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
2:31

Lionel Messi conquers New York | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
More Video