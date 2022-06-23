Taxi Fountas 1-on-1: DC United’s ride is here?

WASHINGTON – Though his comprehension is decent and rapidly improving, Taxiarchis Fountas ’ English was limited when he joined D.C. United in April. Conversely, his new teammate Brad Smith ’s Greek skills were, and mostly still are, non-existent.

“The communication is a little difficult, but he's one of my good friends. I like to poke fun and annoy him,” he added about Smith. “Especially when he's tired, and he doesn't want to be bothered. That's when I like to do it the most. I do it, of course, to everyone on the team. I’m kind of a little jokester, and everyone calls me a little crazy and that stuff, but I like to poke fun. Maybe one day all of them will just gang up on me and turn it around on me, but who knows?”

“We're really good friends, from the very beginning,” the Greece international explained to MLSsoccer.com via a translator, flashing one of his signature grins. “You don't need to speak the same language to be friends. It's just something that, you can see the other person with the eyes, you can understand them a little better.

That hasn’t stopped the two locker-room neighbors from striking up a close kinship – fueled by similarly mischievous senses of humor and a passion for “Clash of Clans,” the video game Fountas tried out at Smith’s recommendation, and soon became obsessed with.

BEEP. BEEP. It's Taxi giveaway time! All you have to do is reply with your 🚕 emojis and you'll have a chance to receive this hat signed by @T_Fountas ! pic.twitter.com/sbLUQm03OM

“As soon as he walked in the door, it was evident,” she said of Fountas. “He had a persona about him, and a presence that you get from players with experience in Europe, too. So there's that side. But then the character side, in terms of just having a real personality and being bubbly and a joker and all of that kind of stuff, you hear about it, but you never know how it's going to transfer to your dressing room.”

General manager Lucy Rushton is a data specialist, one of MLS’s premier number-crunchers. Fountas is one of United’s first big-ticket acquisitions under the analytics-driven evaluation models she and data scientist Blake Parry crafted. Yet she readily admits that this particular type of intangible can still be a mystery.

The Australian wingback noted that such cultural complications can vex even world-class players, recalling how Roberto Firmino first grappled with a learning curve when they were teammates at Liverpool. D.C.’s interim head coach Chad Ashton has experienced plenty of locker-room dynamics across his four decades in the game, and was impressed with the interpersonal skills Fountas used to connect upon arrival: “He uses those to incorporate himself with the group. He gets to everybody, he makes the rounds, he gets it.”

“I think it's the whole package,” said Smith of the striker, “being confident in himself, but not arrogant, you know what I mean? He’s confident, he’s out there – he’s lively, he’s loud once he got comfortable, and I think that translates to the pitch. He knows that we like him, so he can go out and just be himself, and he’s confident in his abilities, and he’s a great player.”

Perhaps full linguistic fluency is overrated. With a fun-loving personality like that – and five goals and three assists in his first eight MLS matches – “Taxi” has with incredible speed burrowed his way into the hearts of United teammates and fans since signing a Designated Player contract in March. A creative spark with the physical capacity to run and press at the rates required in D.C.’s uptempo game model, he’s been a breath of fresh air during a difficult campaign.

Handling expectations

It’s just the kind of big character – to say nothing of attacking productivity – the Black-and-Red have craved since Wayne Rooney lit up the District with his quality and star power in 2018, only to return to England after just a season and a half as his family struggled to settle in the new surroundings.

Peruvian international and club-record signing Edison Flores has fallen well short of those expectations, and is poised for a transfer back to Mexico to join Atlas. If and when that move is completed, Taxi will be United’s sole DP, but reports indicate a further high-grade reinforcement will be coming in the summer window.

“You want a DP who thrives on that. And when you talk to these players about that – ‘we're bringing you here as a DP’ – you often see them [think] ‘yeah, OK, OK, I'm going to be the man.’ And that's what you want from your DP,” said Rushton. “Because ultimately, you bring them here to be the focal point of your team, of your club, of MLS, hopefully. And so they need to have an ability to carry that pressure and manage that pressure, but want that pressure.

“With Taxi, that was evident.”

On a three-year deal reportedly worth some $7 million in total compensation, he is unquestionably the centerpiece for the capital club, and has embraced all the responsibilities that entails.

“I liked everything about the contract. I left the economic part to my manager, but I do believe in myself and my abilities,” said Fountas, 26, in an in-depth one-on-one this week. “So I was really excited to be one of the Designated Players. I really like that they also believe in me as much as I believe in myself. And everything just kind of flows together really nicely with the team.