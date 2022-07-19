Taty Castellanos to LaLiga? Why NYCFC’s star striker would succeed

Based on widespread reports Monday, signs point toward New York City FC striker Taty Castellanos soon departing MLS and staying within the City Football Group family by moving to Girona FC – all as the Spanish side rejoins LaLiga.

Nothing is formal and announced yet, it should be stressed, but that’d conclude a transfer saga that’s spanned several windows and included the Cityzens' $15 million valuation of the 23-year-old Argentine. It'd also follow rebuffed bids from clubs like Palmeiras (Brazil) and River Plate (Argentina) that fell short of NYCFC’s asking price.

To ask directly: Would Girona be a good move for Castellanos, the 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner? Extratime co-host Andrew Wiebe feels so, even if it's not the Premier League leap many hoped for.

“I'm just happy to see him in Europe,” Wiebe said. “I didn't want to see him go back to South America. I thought for NYCFC's developmental path, with all these young players like Talles Magno coming through, you want to see him make that next jump and hopefully Taty was the first.