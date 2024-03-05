Tani Oluwaseyi lifts Minnesota United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Tani Oluwaseyi’s first MLS goal caused euphoric celebrations last Saturday at Allianz Field, allowing Minnesota United FC to draw 1-1 with reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in their 2024 home opener.

Now, the 95th-minute equalizer has earned Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 3. And it’s kept Minnesota undefeated (1W-0L-1D) in the young season under interim head coach Cameron Knowles, before new manager Eric Ramsay takes over.

"A lot of people on the outside probably don’t believe in us, but the guys in this locker room from day one – Cam has done a good job making sure that we’re are all bought in and making us realize that the guys who are here are the guys who matter and the opinion that matter is from the guys who are in this locker room," Oluwaseyi said post-game.

Even more, Oluwaseyi has patiently waited for his first-team chance with Minnesota. The 2022 MLS SuperDraft product spent last year on loan at USL Championship side San Antonio FC, plus has played extensively for MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro.