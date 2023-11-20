Tactical breakdown: What will decide Western Conference Semifinals?

The Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs are about to get wild, people. After a goal-filled Round One, we’re sprinting headfirst into two single-elimination Western Conference Semifinals on Nov. 26.

Let’s break down both clashes and decipher who could reach the Western Conference Final on Dec. 2.

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 7 pm ET

Houston's approach

Attacking shape: 3-4-3

Defensive shape: 4-4-2

Ben Olsen has almost always had a reputation as something of a pragmatist. As a result, when he became the Houston Dynamo’s manager last November, many folks (myself included) assumed we’d see a lot of mid-blocks and transition play. Now, we have seen plenty of those principles from the Dynamo, especially away from home. But at Shell Energy Stadium? They’ve been a ball-dominant team.

Houston will shift left back Franco Escobar to the left-sided center back spot, build out of a back three, and let their central midfielders combine, play short passes on the floor, and create chances.

It’s not perfect – the Dynamo’s wide attackers and their striker spot can improve – but it’s a ton of fun.

SKC's approach

Attacking shape: 4-3-3

Defensive shape: 4-3-3/4-4-2

We know what Peter Vermes wants to do, don’t we? He defaults to an expansive 4-3-3 possession shape, asking his team to build through midfield, shift the opposing defense from one side to the other, and eventually find a winger one-on-one against an opposing fullback. Defensively, they’re fairly conservative, but Kansas City will counter-press to maintain possession in the final third.

When Vermes’ team is healthy, as they’ve mostly been since May, they’re among the best in MLS at imposing themselves on their opponents. Progressing past San Jose in the Wild Card round and upsetting the West’s top seed in St. Louis CITY SC shows Kansas City are a true threat.

Houston's X-factor: Coco Carrasquilla

With Artur and Héctor Herrera occupying the two deepest midfield positions in Olsen’s possession structure, Panamanian international Coco Carrasquilla has moved into the right halfspace when the Dynamo have possession. From that slightly wider role, he could change the game on Sunday. Because SKC tend to stack numbers in central areas, Carrasquilla’s ability to drop in late to add either a numerical or dynamic advantage has the potential to give Houston a boost.

In a game where both teams will want the ball, any small advantage is key.

SKCs X-factor: Nemanja Radoja

Just like Carrasquilla isn’t the Dynamo’s best player (that honor goes to Herrera), Nemanja Radoja isn’t Sporting KC's best player (that honor goes to Alan Pulido). But his positioning and timing when SKC have the ball in the final third could make or break things for Vermes’ team.

Even playing away from home, SKC will have plenty of the ball. When they push forward, Houston will be ready to pounce, win possession, and break in behind. Savvy rest defense and well-timed tackles from Radoja at the base of midfield could help eliminate the Dynamo’s transition game before it ever really starts. It could also help cover for injured starting left back Logan Ndenbe.

Decided by: Who has more urgency in the attack