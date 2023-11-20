Tactical breakdown: What will decide Eastern Conference Semifinals?

The Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs are about to get wild, people. After a goal-filled Round One, we’re sprinting headfirst into two single-elimination Eastern Conference Semifinals on Nov. 25.

Let’s break down both clashes and decipher who could reach the Eastern Conference Final on Dec. 2.

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 5:30 pm ET

Orlando's approach

Attacking shape: 4-2-3-1

Defensive shape: 4-4-2

Under head coach Óscar Pareja, Orlando have been pragmatic in 2023.

They play out of a fluid 4-2-3-1 shape in possession and defend in a 4-4-2 mid-block, but exactly how much time they spend in one phase or the other may depend on the opponent. The Lions hovered right around 50% possession in the regular season, and they gave Columbus the edge in that category during both of their prior meetings.

Orlando have an elite ball-progressor at center back in Robin Jansson, an elite ball-winner in midfield in César Araújo, and a nice mix of attacking talents higher upfield. That cast of characters has helped them be malleable.

Columbus' approach

Attacking shape: 3-4-3

Defensive shape: 5-2-3/5-3-2

Unlike Orlando, the Crew have not been malleable this year. Head coach Wilfried Nancy knows exactly how he wants his team to play, controlling possession early and often. No team in MLS averaged more of the ball than Columbus during the regular season.

Playing out of a 3-4-3 shape in possession, the Crew want to bait opposing defenses forward with short passes before quickly knifing into open space in the attacking half. With the ever-dangerous Cucho Hernández running the show in the attack and a lethal counter-press creating a host of chances, Columbus can play through any defense in MLS.

Orlando's X-factor: Pedro Gallese

If you watched the Crew push past Atlanta United in Round One, you know what they do to teams with subpar goalkeeping. Brad Guzan struggled in Match 3 of that series, so Columbus walked away with four goals and an easy win.

On the flip side, Pedro Gallese has been among the better goalkeepers in MLS this year – he finished 15th in MLS in xG saved above expected in the regular season, per FBref. There’s little doubt Columbus will create chances at Exploria Stadium, especially since they finished with more non-penalty xG than any other team in the regular season. Gallese will be tested.

If the Peruvian international is up to the test, Orlando’s odds of reaching the Eastern Conference Final skyrocket.

Columbus' X-factor: Rudy Camacho

I said it above, but it’s worth emphasizing once more: Columbus will create chances. They’re exceptionally well-drilled and incredibly talented. The attack isn’t the question for Nancy. Neither is the counter-press. Rather, the biggest question for the Crew is about defending deep closer to their own goal.