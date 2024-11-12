Suriname vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

Looking to return to the Concacaf Nations League finals, Canada face Suriname on Friday in the first leg of their quarterfinal series.
How to watch & stream
- United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
- Canada: OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada
When
- Friday, Nov. 14 | 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Where
- Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion | Paramaribo, Suriname
Coming off their surprise semifinal run at this summer's Copa América, Canada are seeking a return trip to Concacaf Nations League finals after missing out in 2023-24. These matches will also serve as preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that Les Rouges will co-host alongside the United States and Mexico.
The second leg will be played on Nov. 19 at Toronto FC's BMO Field.
Suriname advanced to the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals via their second-place finish in the group stage, posting a 2W-1L-1D record and besting Guatemala (who also finished with seven points) on goal differential.
Their superior goal differential came largely thanks to a 5-1 rout of Guyana in last month's group stage finale, with Real Sociedad (LaLiga) forward Sheraldo Becker scoring a brace and Venezia (Italian Serie A) left back Ridgeciano Haps also finding the back of the net.
Suriname's squad features a heavy Dutch influence and boasts several players who feature in the Eredivisie, including goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen (FC Groningen), right back Liam van Gelderen (RKC Waalwijk) and forward Dylan Vente (PEC Zwolle).
There are few surprises in head coach Jesse Marsch's latest squad, with 10 Major League Soccer players featuring in the 23-man roster.
Copa América breakout star Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC) highlights the MLS contingent, with Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and forward Tani Oluwaseyi getting the nod as well amid the Loons' underdog run in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Marsch is also leaning on Canada's Europe-based players, such as FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, and joint all-time leading scorers Jonathan David (LOSC Lille) and Cyle Larin (RCD Mallorca), both with 30 goals.
Former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan, one of nine MLS alumni on the roster, returns for the first time since suffering a broken tibia at Copa América.