Canada roster: 10 MLS players called for Concacaf Nations League vs. Suriname

Ten MLS players were named to head coach Jesse Marsch's 23-man roster for Canada's upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches against Suriname.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Jonathan Sirois - CF Montréal
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (7)
- Moïse Bombito - OGC Nice
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Jamie Knight-Lebel - Crewe Alexandra
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
- Joel Waterman - CF Montréal
MIDFIELDERS (9)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Tajon Buchanan - Inter Milan
- Mathieu Choinière - Grasshopper Club Zurich
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Junior Hoilett - Hibernian FC
- Ismaël Koné - Olympique Marseille
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
- Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split
FORWARDS (4)
- Theo Bair - AJ Auxerre
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United
Nations League Quarterfinals
- Nov. 15 vs. Suriname - 6:30 pm ET | Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion - Paramaribo, Suriname
- Nov. 19 vs. Suriname - 7:30 pm ET | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
Still fueled by their semifinal run at the summer's Copa América, Canada hope to return to the Concacaf Nations League finals after missing out in 2024.
These matches help Marsch further lay the groundwork before Canada co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.
MLS call-ups
CF Montréal, Toronto FC, Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers lead the way, with two players called from each club. For Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi, though, the calls come amid an underdog run in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
St. Clair stood tall in two penalty shootouts at the Loons swept favorites Real Salt Lake in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Other notable MLS calls include the Timbers' Kamal Miller, who returns to Les Rouges for the first time since Copa América.
MLS alums
Former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan, one of the nine MLS alumni on the roster, highlights the squad. The Inter Milan midfielder returns to the CanMNT for the first time since sustaining a leg fracture at Copa América.
Other MLS alumni include Alphonso Davies, Moïse Bombito, Mathieu Choinière, Junior Hoilett, Ismaël Koné, Theo Bair, Cyle Larin and Alistair Johnston, who is third in the Scottish Premier League Golden Boot race with four goals.